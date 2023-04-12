17-06-16 Hailey Flood 21 Roland.jpg (copy)

This year’s snowpack is similar to the one that produced substantial flooding in 2017, seen here, according to County Disaster Services Coordinator Chris Corwin.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The city of Bellevue is beginning to prepare for what could be a risky flood season when melting mountain snowpacks hit the Big Wood River. Other jurisdictions will likely be doing the same.

Blaine County is holding a series of meetings on flood preparedness starting on Wednesday, April 19, at 7 p.m. at the Minnie Moore Room at the Community Campus in Hailey.

“We know we are going to need several hundred sandbags to protect city infrastructure,” said Mayor Kathryn Goldman during a city council meeting on Monday.

