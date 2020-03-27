Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns evoked emergency powers Thursday to increase isolation restrictions in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a shut-down of nonessential construction projects, tighter travel restrictions to and from Blaine County and a prohibition on public gatherings of any size and gatherings of unrelated people inside homes.
Bellevue’s Public Health Emergency Order No. 01 will be in place from Monday, March 30 until April 13, with an option to renew or amend the order.
The move follows a similar action by the city of Hailey Thursday. Both moves, announced in a joint press release with Blaine County and other valley cities on Wednesday, intensify the terms of a state-mandated isolation order implemented by the Department of Health and Welfare to limit the spread of COVID-19 last week.
Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns said the emergency order was “not taken lightly” and followed numerous discussions with health officials as well as other municipal and county leaders in recent days.
City Councilman Shaun Mahoney said the order, which was passed unanimously by the Bellevue City Council, was a “no brainer.”
“Blaine County has one of the highest percentages of coronavirus cases [per capita] in the country,” Mahoney said. “Two people have died and one of them was a friend of mine. We need to nip this in the bud.”
City Councilman Doug Brown sought to allow the Strahorn Subdivision development team to work on roads and infrastructure associated with a 46-lot housing phase on 18.5 acres at the mouth of Slaughterhouse Canyon.
Burns, who acting city attorney Christopher Simms said had “unilateral powers” to decide on the Strahorn issue, did not determine whether to let the development move forward by the end of the meeting.
“No decision has been made,” Burns said in an interview following the vote.
Here’s a full list of the new restrictions:
• Construction of housing and commercial projects must stop.
• Plumbers, electricians and other trades can only perform work that is “immediate and essential.”
• Landscaping and “other residential service” must stop.
• Hotels and short-term rentals can’t offer lodging to people from outside the county unless they’re health-care workers or here to perform “essential government functions.”
• Blaine County residents returning home from out of state must self-isolate at home for 14 days upon their return. Visitors entering the county from out of state must also self-isolate for 14 days.
• Travel outside of Blaine County to obtain items available in the county is prohibited.
• No gatherings of non-related individuals inside homes.
Violations of the current statewide isolation order are punishable as a misdemeanor. Blaine County law enforcement agencies said Monday that they plan to enforce the order through education, warnings or dispersal of gatherings when possible, though officers do have the option to enforce with a misdemeanor charge in the case of a “blatant violation.”
