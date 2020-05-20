Update at 8:33 p.m.: State Highway 75 is now reopen according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and power has been restored to all but 32 customers in the Blaine County area, according to Idaho Power.
Approximately 1,594 customers are without power in the Bellevue area due to a downed power line across the highway.
According to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, traffic both north and southbound on State Highway 75 are being diverted onto Broadford Road.
Idaho Power is en route, according to the Sheriff’s Office, but power is expected to be out for at least another hour.
According to Idaho Power’s website, service is expected to be returned by 8:30 p.m. this evening.
$65 million plan, with $14.5 of that to bury lines in Ketchum for Ketchum residents that we as ratepayers all get to pay for.
To the mayors of all cities: you have no backup batteries nor backup generators at your substations. We have learned through this pandemic how important electricity is. Idaho Power's $65 plan to build a new transmission line between hailey and ketchum wouldn't have helped Bellevue at all last night. But you can install backup power or batteries with no money down Energy-as-a-service models now offered by several companies. Secure a safe future of reliable electricity for your citizens.
