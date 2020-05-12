The Bellevue City Council voted Monday to reopen public parks for groups of up to 10 people, so long as children are supervised. The parks would be opened under guidance by the Idaho Governor’s Office.
“We hope to have them open by Friday,” Mayor Ned Burns said.
The City Council agreed to have hand-sanitizing stations at each park and have signs posted that will recommend social distancing and alert parents and guardians that the play equipment is to be used “at your own risk,” to reduce the city’s liability in the case of COVID-19 transmission.
City Councilman Doug Brown called for looser restrictions and to allow kids to “run free” but Councilman Shaun Mahoney advised a more cautious approach.
“What if a kid takes a virus back to his extended family?” Mahoney said. “If we don’t get this [coronavirus transmission] together by June, we are all screwed.”
Councilman Chris Johnson said disinfection of equipment would be important, but recreation choices at parks should be left to parental discretion.
“If parents are OK with their kids playing on the equipment, then I’m OK with it,” Johnson said.
Burns said the parks would be open as soon as sanitation stations and signs could be acquired and placed on site. Until then, the parks will be marked as off limits.
