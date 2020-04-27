The Bellevue Planning and Zoning Commission approved a design review application last Monday, April 22, for a new 6,000-square-foot commercial building for Sawtooth Plumbing at 772 N. Main St., or state Highway 75.
“We are happy to be in Bellevue,” said Sawtooth Plumbing owner Ted Higginbotham, whose company has been located in Hailey. He was directed to deliver a revised landscaping plan to city staff for administrative approval.
Community Development Director Diane Shay said in an interview that the applicant was granted a foundation permit and completed excavation and foundation work prior to the recently imposed business shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They completed it just under the wire,” Shay said.
The metal-sheeted building will be on a 25,000-square-foot lot that is the northernmost parcel on the east side of Highway 75 in Bellevue.
New Planning and Zoning Chairman John Kurtz described the property as a “gateway piece” due to its visibility to drivers, and indicated that a design on its northern wall should reflect the significance of the location.
“A mountain theme is something I think we could all gather around,” Kurtz said.
Higginbotham agreed to work with city staff on a design that would be acceptable.
“It's important that we get this right,” Shay said.
The commission also agreed to require a condition that the applicant and the city work with the Idaho Transportation Department to locate an appropriate place for a crosswalk across Highway 75, possibly near the new building.
“The location of a crosswalk would be ITD’s call,” Shay said.
In other Bellevue news:
• A grading plan for Strahorn subdivision has supplied to Benchmark Engineering to review prior to an administrative approval by the city.
• A meeting on a proposed extension of the area of city impact related to the requested Eccles annexation is tentatively scheduled for June or July. “That hearing needs to be done in person,” Shay said.
