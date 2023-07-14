Street Sign (no caption)
The budget conversations in Bellevue began on a somber note this week with Mayor Kathryn Goldman asking the City Council to consider the long-term sustainability of the city’s spending practices before getting into line-item expenditures.

“The general fund is just short of what we need to operate,” Goldman said on Monday.

While Goldman recommended dipping into reserve funding to cover fiscal year 2024, “it’s not sustainable,” she said. “We will not be able to operate at the current level of services in the future if we don’t tackle this problem.”

