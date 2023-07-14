The budget conversations in Bellevue began on a somber note this week with Mayor Kathryn Goldman asking the City Council to consider the long-term sustainability of the city’s spending practices before getting into line-item expenditures.
“The general fund is just short of what we need to operate,” Goldman said on Monday.
While Goldman recommended dipping into reserve funding to cover fiscal year 2024, “it’s not sustainable,” she said. “We will not be able to operate at the current level of services in the future if we don’t tackle this problem.”
Goldman said she wanted the community to be aware of budgetary problems she described as serious, but not insurmountable.
“It’s important to recognize that we won’t be able to catch up without raising revenue,” she said.
The other option would be reducing the level of service, she said.
“I personally do not want to cut the level of service,” Goldman told the council.
In terms of revenue-raising tools, Goldman stressed the importance of starting the conversation now, as “It takes a little time to raise revenue.”
In her view, city fees are “quite out of date” with affiliated costs.
“Basically we need to recognize what the value of the service is and ask for people to pay what is needed in order to deliver it,” Goldman said.
Responding to requests from residents for better snow plowing services, for example, Goldman said the city made some “great hires, but we need to pay them in order to have the right people deliver the service.” And labor at this time is expensive across all departments.
Councilman Chris Johnson said that the cost of maintaining the city’s streets and parks has risen significantly. While he acknowledged the unpopularity of raising rates—and the fact that many people are suffering in the current economy— “We’ve pushed this down the road long enough.”
“We need to be raising rates and fees in order to meet market rates for the services we are trying to provide,” he said.
Goldman and the council discussed another tool in the form of expanding the local-option tax (LOT), which voters passed in 2022. The current tax applies to hotel and motel rooms, as well as on short-term rentals of 30 days or less.
Goldman noted that 81% of voters supported the lodging tax, and said she thought it could “solve a number of revenue problems,” including what is needed for road maintenance.
As has been done in Ketchum, Hailey, and Sun Valley, that “tourism tax” can also extend to restaurant food and drink, as well as a range of other categories.
While Goldman and Councilwoman Christina Giordani discussed going out into the community to gauge support for something like a new “liquor by the drink” tax, Council President Doug Brown emphasized the importance of leadership and doing whatever needs to be done.
“If the city doesn’t like the way their elected leaders are taking it . . . they will let us know if they disagree” by way of the ballot box, he said.
Councilman John L. Carreiro noted that city government is not unlike a business, and when expenses go up, “just like businesses we have raise rates and fees . . . if you are in the city limits, then you are our customer.”
“You’ve got to keep the enterprise running,” Brown echoed.
Goldman emphasized the stakes of funding emergency services.
“If your house is on fire and you want people to show up, you have to move forward and make sure it happens,” she said.
She also noted that Tuesday’s discussion was focused only on the general fund and not related to the sewer and water infrastructure issues. She said a discussion on capital improvements would take place on July 19.
Right now, Goldman said taking about $100,000 out of reserves was the only option to cover costs for fiscal year 2024. She said she is looking at other outside funding sources and supported increasing the city’s capacity to go after more grant funding.
Also discussed was giving city employees a 2.5% cost of living increase, reducing hours at City Hall and increases in pay for councilmembers.
“These are tough choices,” said Athenian Partners CEO Troy Butzlaff, a consultant hired to assist with city operations and assessments. “This is not something uncommon; lots of cities go through the process of what to fund and what not to fund—what they can and can’t afford.”
A budget draft will be presented to the City Council on July 24, Goldman said, and the final budget approved on Aug. 14. ￼
