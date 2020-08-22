A Bellevue man could face decades in federal prison following a grand jury indictment for the importation and distribution of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, U.S. Attorney Bart M. Davis announced on Friday.
Dakota James Hoffman, 28, was indicted in Boise on July 14 for importation and distribution of fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Idaho. The indictment alleges that Hoffman imported the drug into the country before distributing it in Idaho. The case was investigated by both the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Hoffman was arrested on Aug. 14 in northern California, according to the office. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 3 at the federal courthouse in Boise, at which time a trial date will be set.
The charges of importation of fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl are each punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison, fines up to $1,000,000, and as many as three years of supervised release.
“An indictment is a means of charging a person with criminal activity,” the office stated. “It is not evidence. The person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.”
