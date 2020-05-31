Labor Day is always a big deal in Bellevue and city leaders are hoping to salvage a modified version of the town’s parade that would be longer than before and cover a lot more ground.
“Our parade route is only crowded because it is short,” said City Councilman Doug Brown, who first presented the idea of a longer and more dispersed parade that would follow social distancing protocols.
The rest of the council seemed to agree that it would work, using city streets and public parks for scattered attendance and vendors.
“I think it’s a great idea,’ said City Councilman Greg Cappel.
City Councilman Chris Johnson advised getting local businesses involved.
Mayor Ned Burns said if the COVID-19 pandemic recovery “goes smoothly” the city could be in stage four of Gov. Brad Little's plan recovery plan by September 7, and the show could go on.
“If Labor Day is a little smaller than normal people are certainly going to understand,” Burns said.
Community Development Director Diane Shay recommended taking an idea from Ketchum’s Wagon Days playbook.
“We could have a pancake breakfast,” Shay said. Wagon Days festivities in Ketchum have been cancelled, except for the Big Hitch Parade, which goes for about two miles through town.
The Labor Day discussion was continued to June 8.
In other Bellevue news:
• A discussion of area of city impact recommendations was tabled, pending a June 11 ACI meeting of the Blaine County Commission with representatives from Bellevue and Hailey.
• The City Council continued a discussion until June 8 about staff-proposed changes to city code that would allow for administrative approval of encroachments permits.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In