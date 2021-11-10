The Bellevue City Council Monday night once again voted unanimously to table the discussion of changing local laws that would allow new, larger-scale apartment buildings on Main Street.
Designed to combat the valley’s ongoing housing shortage, the proposed code change would increase allowable building sizes from 28,000 to 36,000 square feet between Cedar and Chestnut streets—the entire length of Bellevue’s original townsite. As drafted, units could be as small as 350 square feet in size.
Monday’s hearing followed a series of meetings P&Z meetings to craft the sweeping revision. The council broached the subject on Oct. 27—a meeting that uncovered sharp differences among the councilmembers over changes that could shape the city for many years to come.
On Nov. 8, Community Development and Building Services Director Diane Shay presented the council with a map of the proposed area, including the 6-acre parcel on sale for many years.
“Since the last meeting this has sparked a lot of debate,” Shay said.
The City Council then opened the floor for a lively public comment.
A man who identified himself as Chris Watson asked if there have been any studies on potential effects residential expansion would have on property values, negative or positive.
“It seems like it takes away from what a Main Street business could be,” Watson said.
He was told no studies have been done.
Gary Poole helped develop the Silver River Apartments in Hailey. He assured people this infrastructure would not harm property values.
“Vacant lots don’t make an area valuable,” said Poole, who supported the change. “You will create jobs. You will create a community.” He offered the idea of having “mixed use,” businesses backed up by housing. Poole added that new housing would encourage people walking to businesses downtown.
Jeff Pfaeffle, the Ketchum-area developer behind Bellevue’s new Strahorn subdivision, said he couldn’t see tricycles on Main Street.
“The face of Main Street should be more business in character,” Pfaeffle said.
Tom Blanchard raised the issue of parking, saying the city needs a circulating bus route within Bellevue first. He is also concerned about the shift to AirBnb units. (In a previous meeting, Bellevue City Attorney Rick Allington said that under state law the city itself has no way to restrict short-term rentals.)
Jim Williams called the plan a “knee jerk reaction.”
“This is a whole lot at once,” he said. “It benefits developers, but I don’t know if it benefits the residents of Bellevue.”
Pfaeffle then said the city needs to hire a planner to achieve the greatest flow of traffic in and out of the city in order to develop businesses.
City Council President Kathryn Goldman agreed that the proposal raised many lingering questions.
“We want our community to be a walkable, vibrant place,” Goldman said. “I don’t think we have all the answers yet.”
City Councilman Greg Cappel on Monday remained skeptical of the measure.
“If you move too quickly,” he said,” you’re going to make missteps that are irreconcilable.”
Councilwoman Jennifer Rangle added that she would like to see the commercial area stay commercial, but acknowledged there is a housing crisis.
Mayor Ned Burns recognized the time put in by the Planning and Zoning Commission on this topic. “I don’t want to discount the hard work they put in on this,” Burns said.
City Councilperson Sean Mahoney wanted to dispel the notion that families don’t belong on Main Street.
“I’ve lived on Main Street almost all my life,” Mahoney said. “If you don’t have people downtown, you don’t have business downtown.”
Eventually, Goldman moved to table the issue. All other City Council members agreed.
