The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has hired Josh Green as its new animal control officer and fleet manager, the office announced on Tuesday.
In his hybrid role, Green will investigate complaints from the public and other police agencies regarding nuisance, stray and potentially dangerous and diseased animals. He will also oversee the office’s vehicle inventory and vehicle assignments.
According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, Green has lived in the Wood River Valley for over 20 years and previously served as a paid-on-call member of Wood River Fire & Rescue. He has also been a volunteer with Blaine County Search & Rescue since 2017.
