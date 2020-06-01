The Blaine County School District board of trustees will interview the sole candidate for the north valley county’s Zone 4 board seat in a special meeting Tuesday.
Daniel Turner submitted a letter of interest for the position in May, school board documents show. The seat was previously occupied by Rob Clayton, who left the board last month after moving out of his zone.
Turner, who lives north of Ketchum, has served on the board of directors for the Wood River Community YMCA since 2012, serving as chairman of the board between 2013 and 2016. Before that, he worked as a general partner with Rubicon Capital Group LLC in Los Angeles.
“Public education is difficult, but it is also the great equalizer in our society,” Turner wrote in his letter of interest. “I strongly believe in the potential of all children and would work tirelessly to assure their access to opportunity.”
The meeting, which will include a statement from Turner and a question-and-answer period before the board makes its decision, starts at 6 p.m. The public can watch the meeting virtually through the Webcasts tab of the BCSD school board web site.
By state law, the board is required to appoint someone from the same zone within 90 days of the declaration of vacancy, which the board formalized on April 27. If no one is appointed after 90 days, the board can appoint anyone who lives in the district to serve as a trustee at large. If no one is appointed after 120 days, the board will refer the issue to the Blaine County commissioners to appoint someone.
