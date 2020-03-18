The Blaine County School District will screen students for COVID-19 before reopening schools, the district said Wednesday.
The district does not know yet exactly how the screening will be structured, but the process will be put in place before students return to school, Board of Trustees Chairman Keith Roark said in a statement.
BCSD schools and facilities are tentatively scheduled to reopen April 6, but students and parents should prepare for “extended closure” if necessary, Roark said.
“We realize that many families have plans for out of state travel during the spring break and, although we advise against such travel, we have no authority to interfere with those plans,” Roark said.
However, he added, the district does have “the duty and authority” under Idaho statute to exclude students with contagious or infectious diseases from school—whether they have been diagnosed, are suspected of having the disease, or are not immune and have been exposed to the disease—and to close the school on the order of the state board of health and welfare or local health authorities.
“This means that before schools re-open measures will have to be taken to screen all returning students to assure those who are infected with the virus are excluded from school property until proper treatment can be received,” Roark said.
The board plans to hold additional special board meetings in the coming weeks to “stay on top of the situation and provide guidance as needed,” according to the statement.
“Please be assured that the district staff and board of trustees are working hard to manage this situation in the least intrusive and most effective manner possible,” Roark said.
