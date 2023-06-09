The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will consider a $73.1 budget for the 2023-24 school year during the district’s annual budget hearing on June 13.

The draft plan for the year ahead represents a $3.93 million increase over the fiscal year 2023 budget. With a beginning balance of $16 million, the new budget balances a general fund revenue and spending of approximately $57.1 million.

Heading into the hearing, District Finance Director Valerie Seamons identified key increased costs, losses of revenue, and savings at the district.

Val Seamons

Valerie Seamons

kari@mtexpress.com

Load comments