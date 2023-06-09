The Blaine County School District Board of Trustees will consider a $73.1 budget for the 2023-24 school year during the district’s annual budget hearing on June 13.
The draft plan for the year ahead represents a $3.93 million increase over the fiscal year 2023 budget. With a beginning balance of $16 million, the new budget balances a general fund revenue and spending of approximately $57.1 million.
Heading into the hearing, District Finance Director Valerie Seamons identified key increased costs, losses of revenue, and savings at the district.
Presenting at the board’s June 1 budget workshop, Seamons highlighted a $900,000 savings with the district’s switch from Blue Cross of Idaho to SelectHealth. The change won’t compromise health benefits to staff, will make it easier to add family, and will go a long way to offset some funding losses, she noted.
Seamons credited an exhaustive search and study by a committee to achieve the significant savings.
Without that change, she said, “We would have had to cut funding somewhere else and it would have had a pretty dramatic impact on the budget. Because we found those savings, I feel confident we can live within this balanced budget.”
The biggest increase in spending is in the form of pay raises for teachers, though that is primarily covered through new funding from the state.
“We’ve been advised that it should stand in perpetuity,” Superintendent Jim Foudy told the Express in an email Thursday. “However, the Legislature changes membership and a new Legislature can always change the funding formula.”
Certified staff saw a 4.96% increase in salary in a contract ratified by the board on May 11.
Total state revenue to the district increased by approximately $2.19 million from fiscal year 2023 for the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget.
In September, the Idaho Legislature approved a $410 million increase in education funding, of which $330 million was earmarked for K-12 education.
In March, the state budget writing committee allocated an across-the-board boost of $6,359 in annual pay per teacher—$145 million—though salaries are set by local school districts.
Starting teachers in Blaine County will now make an annual salary of $58,013.64, up from $52,000 in the previous year.
The fiscal year 2024 budget includes a 3% salary increase for classified and administrative staff.
“It is less than certified employees, but maintains balance,” Seamons told the trustees.
After some discussion about the automatic inclusion of classified and administrative staff in the budget approval process, Board Chair Keith Roark requested that the contract between classified staff and administrators and the board be given distinct approval by the trustees.
Roark made several references to a process last year that was not fully transparent in terms of when the trustees were approving classified and administrative salaries. An agreement was made to put the specific approval on an upcoming meeting agenda.
One of the district’s biggest rises in costs is a 14% increase from Idaho Power, or close to an additional $500,000, she said. On June 2, Idaho Power announced a rate increase for all customers, which will raise the average customer’s rate by about $11 per month.
Another significant budget reduction came from the loss of College of Southern Idaho (CSI) as a tenant.
CSI, which had been paying the district $100,000 a year, gave one year’s notice in May 2022.
Foudy reported that in the modern world of virtual learning, CSI doesn’t have the need for the same brick and mortar space. In addition, they’ve seen declining enrollment, he said.
However Seamons said they already have a couple new tenants coming into the facility and have restructured rental rates so they will now be based on square footage. There were also some other increased costs associated with the Community Campus, she said.
By design, the local revenue generated through the sales tax-based, permanent stabilization levy does not ever increase and remains at $32,721,352, according to the proposed budget. However local revenue did increase by $350,000 due to increased interest earnings.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In