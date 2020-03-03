The Blaine County school board has scheduled a meeting to talk about what an upcoming levy might look like.
The board will meet Monday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the Finance Committee’s recommendations for a plant facilities levy. The committee has suggested asking the public for about $40 million over 10 years, with the money going toward building repairs, additions and technology.
The board has tentatively penciled in an August levy date, but a bill in the Legislature to limit levy and bond elections to November and May could mean pushing the election back. The bill passed the House of Representatives last week and is now headed to the Senate.
The meeting will take place in the Minnie Moore Room of the Community Campus in Hailey.
You deferred the remaining prior 'Facilities Levy' for other purposes. No, you don't get another.
You guys have not learned your lessons yet sadly. The lesson will be repeated until you do. GCH and BCSD has a 54 million dollar annual budget and 3000 low grade point average student and she has the guts to think she can ask for more money???? You are being played and have been getting played since she arrived. Think for yourselves you would please.
