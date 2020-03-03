     The Blaine County school board has scheduled a meeting to talk about what an upcoming levy might look like.

     The board will meet Monday, March 16, at 5:30 p.m. to discuss the Finance Committee’s recommendations for a plant facilities levy. The committee has suggested asking the public for about $40 million over 10 years, with the money going toward building repairs, additions and technology.

     The board has tentatively penciled in an August levy date, but a bill in the Legislature to limit levy and bond elections to November and May could mean pushing the election back. The bill passed the House of Representatives last week and is now headed to the Senate.

     The meeting will take place in the Minnie Moore Room of the Community Campus in Hailey.

