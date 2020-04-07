Blaine County public schools will remain closed through the end of the school year, the school district announced Tuesday morning.
The rest of the school year will be carried out through a remote online learning program, the district said in a statement. BCSD schools began implementing that remote learning system this week.
“We ask for your patience and understanding during these unprecedented and challenging times,” Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes and BCSD board chairman Keith Roark said in a statement.
Tuesday’s decision to extend the closures through the end of the school year comes one day after the Idaho State Board of Education extended its “soft closure” of all K-12 public schools in Idaho through the end of the year. The statewide order came with a caveat, though: schools may be allowed to reopen if they meet certain criteria, the specifics of which have not yet been set.
The Blaine County School District was among the first districts in Idaho to shut its doors. The district made the decision on March 14 to close all schools and facilities until at least April 6; last week, the school board extended that closure through at least April 20.
The district plans to add a question and answer forum to its website in the coming days, according to Tuesday’s statement. The public can email questions and comments for the board and superintendent to clerk@blaineschools.org.
