Bellevue School Bus (copy)
Express file photo by Roland Lane

After a Bellevue bus route was cancelled Friday morning, Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy said more route disruptions are possible until the transportation reaches full staff around the end of September.

Four new bus drivers have just been hired and are currently undergoing training, he said, representing significant progress in what has been a staffing crisis in the district’s transportation department.

During morning pickup on Friday, Sept. 8, “Route 2” was temporarily cancelled, which includes all students living in Bellevue and being dropped off at Bellevue Elementary School and Wood River Middle and High Schools.

