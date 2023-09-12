After a Bellevue bus route was cancelled Friday morning, Blaine County School District Superintendent Jim Foudy said more route disruptions are possible until the transportation reaches full staff around the end of September.
Four new bus drivers have just been hired and are currently undergoing training, he said, representing significant progress in what has been a staffing crisis in the district’s transportation department.
During morning pickup on Friday, Sept. 8, “Route 2” was temporarily cancelled, which includes all students living in Bellevue and being dropped off at Bellevue Elementary School and Wood River Middle and High Schools.
Foudy said the district let families know as soon as staff knew on Thursday there was no way to cover the Route 2 morning shift. The district was able to resume the route during the afternoon drop-off.
It was a somewhat unusual circumstance in that two drivers happened to be out Friday morning, Foudy said, and all options had been exhausted to find a fill-in.
The routes have already been condensed so that fewer drivers are making more stops and picking up more kids, he added.
School bus drivers must have their CDL license as well as a specialized school bus certification and about two weeks training with another driver. That leaves only a few other employees in the transportation department available to fill in, Foudy said, including Transportation Supervisor Colton Metzler, who is currently covering a route.
Foudy said the district still encourages anyone interested in becoming a bus driver to apply, as many current drivers work overtime to cover athletic events and field trips and other out-of-town transportation needs.
A deeper pool of drivers also helps when employees need to take time off work, as happened with two drivers last Friday morning. There is still a signing bonus for new drivers, he said, and some flexibility in schedule and hours worked.
“We can always use more bus drivers.”
While Foudy said he hopes there won’t be any other suspended routes before the new hires are fully trained, in the event of another cancellation families will be notified as early as possible. ￼
