The Blaine County school board will discuss Tuesday whether to discontinue the dual immersion program at Ernest Hemingway STEAM School.
Citing staffing challenges, Hemingway dual immersion employees and the school’s administration are asking the district to end the program and allow the students who are currently in it to either move to regular classrooms or transfer to the dual immersion program at Alturas Elementary.
The district’s Board of Trustees will discuss the matter and take action at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board will also address summer graduation celebrations and summer sports practice and will discuss the district’s summer learning and fall re-entry plans.
The board meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. tonight. To watch, click the "Board Webcasts" tab under the School Board section on the district's website, blaineschools.org. Or, just click this link to go directly to the school board's YouTube page.
