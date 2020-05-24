The Blaine County School District has drafted a tentative budget for the upcoming school year, though plenty of questions remain during this pandemic about how much funding the district will receive and where it will come from.
A draft budget presented to the board of trustees Tuesday night included a range of possible best-case and worst-case outcomes—but the reality, district Finance Manager Bryan Fletcher told the board, will likely lie somewhere in between.
“Every year you put a budget together there’s a lot of unknowns,” Fletcher said. “Next year we have a considerable amount of unknowns because of the situation.”
Gov. Brad Little has proposed a 5 percent holdback for public school funding for the 2020-21 school year, but that decision hasn’t been finalized. The governor doesn’t have the authority to implement funding reductions for next year until July, when the fiscal year for the state begins.
With no cuts are officially in place yet, the governor’s proposal is merely “a footprint of what the anticipated reductions will look like,” Fletcher said.
The governor’s proposal includes suspending what would normally be a 2 percent base salary increase for administrators and classified staff—essentially amounting to a salary freeze for those employees—and freezing the steps on the educator career ladder, meaning that teachers will remain on the same step they were on this year. Little has additionally proposed taking away a planned 1.7 percent increase in discretionary funding.
The governor’s plan also includes some reductions in funding compared to the current year. The proposal includes reducing funding for professional development, IT staffing, classroom technology and content and curriculum, as well as suspending leadership premium distribution and cutting all funding for the gifted and talented program. All in all, the 5 percent holdback could mean up to $721,000 less for the Blaine County School District during the 2020-21 school year and an estimated $345,000 lost in what would have been funding increases.
How much discretionary funding the district receives from the state will depend on how many students attend school next year—a number that’s also hard to predict at this point, Fletcher said. Before the pandemic, the district had planned on losing about 50 students, largely due to shrinking kindergarten classes, but enrollment or daily attendance could drop even more due to COVID-19.
In the state’s funding formula, attendance and enrollment numbers are translated into a metric called support units; the number of support units a district has determines how much funding it receives. BCSD currently has about 160 support units. Next year, that number could drop to about 156, a 3 percent decrease, according to Fletcher’s projections.
Under Idaho law, the number of support units a district has can only be reduced by a maximum of 3 percent fewer than the previous year’s units—meaning that even if BCSD has only half its number of students next year, the number of units wouldn’t dip below 156. The actual drop in the number of support units may also be smaller than the decrease projected in the draft budget, Fletcher noted, as the previously estimated drop of 50 students would translate to only about a 2.5 percent decrease in units.
“I’m building a worst-case scenario into our funding formula,’ he said. “Let’s plan for the worst and hope for something better.”
The largest expected decrease in next year’s revenue comes not from state funding cuts but from the end of the district’s plant facilities and supplemental levy. This year, the district brought in nearly $3 million from those levies, according to budgeted revenues for the 2019-20 school year; next year, after the levy ends, the district will bring in nothing.
It’s unknown whether the district could lose additional funding from local property taxes due to the pandemic, as some Blaine County residents may struggle to pay their mortgage and property taxes in July.
“The July property tax payment, given the current pandemic situation, is very unpredictable,” Fletcher said.
While delayed payments would eventually be collected and would go to the district, it could mean a cash shortfall for the district this school year.
“It’s just a question of whether we receive that in July or next year or the following year,” Fletcher said.
In total, the draft budget projects about a $4.8 million drop in revenue from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year, from $55.7 million to $50.9 million. General fund expenses for the coming school year are estimated to be about $54.6 million, leaving a projected $3.7 million gap between revenue and expenses.
Under Fletcher’s best-case scenario—“if things go reasonably well”—the district will be able to carry over about $1.8 million from the 2019-20 school year to the 2020-21 school year, though that number depends on property taxes. That would leave $14.3 million in the General Fund at the start of the coming school year; taking $3.7 million from the General Fund to cover the budget shortfall would leave about $10.6 million in the fund by the end of the 2020-21 year.
In the worst-case scenario, Fletcher projected that no money would be carried over from the 2019-20 school year, leaving the General Fund at its current amount: $12.5 million. Taking $3.7 million out would then leave the fund with about $8.8 million. Whether the district decides to put $2.5 million into the General Fund Contingency Reserve, as it did last year, will also increase or decrease the amount left in the General Fund by the end of the upcoming school year.
With a number of question marks remaining throughout the draft budget, things could go in any direction, Fletcher told the board. Variables such as property tax revenue and student enrollment won’t be determined until later in the summer, and the district could make any number of changes to the draft budget before then.
“We’ll most likely end up somewhere between those two points,” he said.
