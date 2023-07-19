In an effort to keep student achievement and mental health concerns at the forefront, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is proposing a new policy with stricter and more consistent rules around cell phone use in schools.

Citing the growing body of research detailing the addictive and distractive nature of personal phones, as well as the deleterious effects on student engagement, interaction, academic performance and mental health, “It seems like it is negligent not to try to address it,” said board Vice Chair Lara Stone, who also acts as the chair of the district’s Policy Committee.

The new draft policy, outlined at the board’s July 17 meeting, would prohibit students from keeping their phones on their person during the day (except for high school students at lunch) and require phones be turned off and stored elsewhere, whether in a backpack or locker or other designated location. The proposal, which came before the school board during its regular July meeting on Monday, will likely come back for a vote next month, prior to the start of the 2023-24 academic year.

