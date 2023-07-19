In an effort to keep student achievement and mental health concerns at the forefront, the Blaine County School District Board of Trustees is proposing a new policy with stricter and more consistent rules around cell phone use in schools.
Citing the growing body of research detailing the addictive and distractive nature of personal phones, as well as the deleterious effects on student engagement, interaction, academic performance and mental health, “It seems like it is negligent not to try to address it,” said board Vice Chair Lara Stone, who also acts as the chair of the district’s Policy Committee.
The new draft policy, outlined at the board’s July 17 meeting, would prohibit students from keeping their phones on their person during the day (except for high school students at lunch) and require phones be turned off and stored elsewhere, whether in a backpack or locker or other designated location. The proposal, which came before the school board during its regular July meeting on Monday, will likely come back for a vote next month, prior to the start of the 2023-24 academic year.
Smartwatches, earbuds, headphones and other personal electronic devices are now also included in the policy and follow the same rules as cell phones. Students will be permitted to use their district-issued Chromebooks for academic purposes.
Under the new policy, phones and other devices will not be permitted for use in restrooms, in between class, or during free periods and assemblies. Even a phone turned off and sitting on a desk is a distraction, Stone said.
The consequences will be straightforward and consistent across all schools: any devices found on a student’s body (except for high schoolers at lunch), or found turned on where it is being stored, will be confiscated for parent pick up.
Currently, cell phone protocol and enforcement is largely been left up to individual schools, and to the teachers within those school.
While students were for the most part expected to keep their phones off during class, enforcement was inconsistent, and the current policy allowed teachers to take varying approaches.
Middle and elementary school students had been required to keep their phones stored during the day, but high school students were largely allowed to keep their phones with them at all times.
“The hope is that [the school board] can be the bad guy rather than the teacher,” Stone said.
If the policy is approved at the August meeting—and that seems likely, given the support expressed by the board on Monday—BCSD Superintendent Jim Foudy said he anticipates some pushback.
“We’re okay with that. We can weather the storm,” he said. “I think the key is the consistent implementation of the policy.”
“I think all these changes are absolutely necessary,” said Trustee Chair Keith Roark. “I see about three weeks of apoplexy on the part of the students.”
“There’s going to be some adjustment, for sure,” Stone said.
The district’s new approach is not unique. Based on 2020 data from the National Center for Education Statistics, some of the most recent available, 77% of U.S. schools had cellphone bans in place.
That percentage included policies under which schools told students that they can’t use phones in class unless related to class. Such partial measures have their critics.
“That’s not really a ban; it’s more of an unenforceable wish,” according to a June 2023 essay in The Atlantic by Jonathan Haidt, an author and social psychologist at the NYU Stern School of Business. “Such a policy guarantees struggle between teachers and students, and it means that there are always kids looking at phones hidden in their laps or books, especially in the classes where the teacher has grown exhausted by the never-ending game of phone policing. As long as some kids are posting and texting during the school day, that raises the pressure on everyone else to check their phones during the school day. Nobody wants to be the last person to know the thing that everyone else is texting about.”
Trustee Amber Perkes, who has been vocal about the need to do more to restrict cellphone use in schools, said she recently spent a couple days observing at Wood River High School.
“I watched our educators trying to educate kids while the kids were looking at their phones,” she said. “I feel like we are not supporting teachers, having allowed students to look at their phones when teachers were trying to engage them. “
Interviewed in June before the new policy was proposed, Wood River High School history teacher Jesse Neet described how he has incorporated the massive societal changes brought about with the invention of cellphones and other technology over the course of history, encouraging students to discuss positive and negative impacts.
In his career as a teacher, the biggest impact of cell phone use Neet has seen is in “disengagement or distraction.” It also has affected their attention spans, he said. “Kids have a hard time staying focused for any period of time.”
On enforcement in the hallways and classrooms, Neet said the current policies are “basically unenforceable.”
“It would literally consume all of my time to handle the phone issue every day,” he said.
In an email interview with the Express, Stone said she thinks students may adapt to changes faster than their parents.
“I think students will embrace it once they accept it and know everyone else has to be off of their phones too,” she said. “I think it will be harder for parents who are used to having such immediate and easy access to their kids. But parents can always call the school to pass along a message in an emergency. Most importantly, parents care about their students’ success in school and their mental health, so I have confidence that they will appreciate the research-based reasons for the change in policy.”
As to whether the district’s proposed policy goes far enough, Foudy said he looked into the district’s ability to interfere with cell phone signals on campus but found that was prohibited by the Federal Communications Commission.
Stone said that the exception for high schoolers at lunch amounted to a compromise based largely on the limited availability of staff for enforcement during lunch.
Asked why not simply prohibit students from bringing phones to campus, Stone wrote, “I think one of the primary reasons is that students who have jobs, after school activities, or are in charge of younger siblings may need access to a phone immediately after school. In addition, I think some parents will feel more comfortable if their child has a phone at school in case of an emergency.”
Trustee Dan Turner noted the importance of follow-through by adults on the new policy, and Stone emphasized the importance of effectively communicating the changes to staff, parents and students.
“If our goal is to create an environment that maximizes student learning, and gives educators a fighting chance, and to nurture a culture of academic success, then I think this is a positive step,” said Trustee Turner.
“When you consider the significant investment our community and state is making in the education of every Blaine County student, I think it is entirely appropriate that students reciprocate by focusing their attention on educators and academics throughout the school day,” Turner added.
“Attention is essential to every learning task, and the quality of attention paid by the learner shapes the outcome of the learner’s experience.”
The board is expected to vote on the new policy at their Aug. 8 meeting. ￼
Here, here, a very good protocol! School is for un-distracted learning and face to face engagement. Lunchtime and directly after school is plenty of time for students to have access to phones. If parents need to contact child in case of a true emergency they can call the school directly to contact child. Let’s applaud this new policy, which will allow for a better and healthier learning environment.
This is really encouraging news. As a high school teacher, I’ve seen the pervasive and overwhelming level of cell phone distraction in the classroom. I’m happy to see a district actually taking this on. I don’t see how we can do our due diligence to mitigate the impact of social media/tech on our children’s mental health without actually taking action like this. Bravo!
