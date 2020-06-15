Thirteen Blaine County School District teachers and staff members are heading into retirement this summer.
Wood River Middle School is saying goodbye to three longtime employees: Dorothy Weller, who worked 21 years for the school district as a crossing guard, paraprofessional, and member of the WRMS administrative team; Susan Tabor-Boesch, a teacher librarian who spent 26 years with the district; and science teacher Stephen Poklemba, who worked with the district for 28 years.
At Hailey Elementary School, Roni Luck is retiring after six years with the district and paraprofessional Janice Reutlinger is retiring after 12 years.
Susan Kniffen, an administrative assistant in the District Office, is retiring after nine years with the district. Gloria Wieand, a district-wide lead reading teacher, wrapped up 39.5 years working for BCSD.
Two teachers are retiring from Ernest Hemingway STEAM School: third-grade teacher Tracy Atwell, who has taught at the school for 32 years, and Pam Duquette, a Gifted and Talented teacher who has been with the district for six years.
The Carey School is saying goodbye to Michael Breen, a high school English, economics, and history teacher who has taught in Carey for 24 years. And Bellevue Elementary School has bid farewell to two longtime educators: special education teacher Laurie Luft, who has been with the district for 21 years, and elementary teacher Debbie Drewien, who has also worked with BCSD for 21 years.
A tribute to all retirees can be found on the Blaine County School District website.
