Discount access to miles of Nordic skiing through the Blaine County Recreation District just went on sale for the 2021/22 season.
During this pre-season sale, adult BCRD season passes are $228 and adult BCRD/Sun Valley Nordic combo passes are $428. After Nov. 21 the cost goes up to $280 and $576, respectively. Youths 17 and under ski free with a pass. Snowshoe-only passes are available for $66, and dog season passes (for use on approved Nordic trails) are available for $52.
This year the Galena Ride ‘n’ Glide shuttle from Ketchum to spots in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, including Galena Lodge, will be free.
The BCRD operates more than 160 kilometers of Nordic skiing and 36 kilometers of snowshoe trails throughout the Wood River Valley. A BCRD Nordic pass is good for cross country skiing or snowshoeing on the BCRD Nordic trails and snowshoe trails.
Trail pass revenue assists the BCRD in maintaining its fleet of PistenBully groomers and supports the operational costs associated with offering one of the largest and most diverse Nordic skiing destinations in the U.S. For more information go to bcrd.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In