A Pacific storm packing several feet of snow turned the Wood River Valley into prime avalanche terrain over the weekend, with several slides hitting homes, one apparently trapping residents and others dropping enough snow to temporarily dam up the Big Wood River.
The storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning for the Sun Valley region on Saturday and the Sawtooth Avalanche Center to issue an avalanche warning early Sunday morning.
Amid the overlapping warnings, Sun Valley Resort delayed the opening of Bald Mountain on Saturday and Sunday morning, temporarily suspending uphill access as ski patrol crews worked to artificially trigger preemptive slides.
“We are in the midst of a storm that will be talked about in this area for years to come,” Avalanche Center forecaster Ben VandenBos wrote Sunday. “This storm has pushed our impressively weak snowpack well past its breaking point. The only travel advice I can give you today is to stay out of the way.”
Between 9 and 11 a.m. Sunday, a large avalanche in the West Fork area past Board Ranch closed off a portion of Warm Springs Road and a series of avalanches off Della Mountain in Hailey brought floodwater from the Big Wood River into neighborhoods along War Eagle Drive.
By the end of the day Sunday, at least three houses in the Ketchum area had been hit by avalanches, the Avalanche Center reported. Public field reports indicate that one home was located on West Warm Springs Road past Board Ranch and another on Eagle Wing Drive, a short walk from Sun Valley Resort’s Warm Springs Lodge at the base of Bald Mountain.
Another large avalanche on Sunday reportedly damaged property near Frenchman’s Bend Hot Springs out Warm Springs, the Avalanche Center said.
Warm Springs resident Alex Hansel told the Express that she observed “multiple” avalanches near Frenchman’s on Sunday, including a large slide that “totaled a vehicle.”
Hansel also said she had not been able to leave home since 12:30 p.m. on Sunday because of avalanche debris blocking the road.
“The county [Road and Bridge Department] still hasn’t been out, so we’ve been home,” she said on Tuesday afternoon. “There are probably 10 to 15 of us that either live here full-time or part-time and are trapped back here.”
By press time Tuesday, Blaine County Road and Bridge Manager Steve Thompson had not responded to an inquiry as to whether Warm Springs Road had been cleared.
Members of the public also reported several out-of-bounds avalanches on Bald Mountain on Sunday, including one on “Little Scorpion”—an out-of-bounds glade past the end of Flying Squirrel, near the Warm Springs base.
On Monday, a skier reportedly triggered a second avalanche on Little Scorpion. The Avalanche Center reported that the man was caught and carried by the avalanche, extricated with the help of nearby skiers and transported to the hospital. His injuries were unknown as of Tuesday.
What to know about the storm
Overall, the Wood River Valley picked up between 8 and 36 inches of snow between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service’s 72-hour snowfall analysis.
The Warm Springs area west of Ketchum came out as the clear winner, accumulating about three feet of snow. Meanwhile, Ketchum and Sun Valley picked up 24 to 30 inches; mid-valley neighborhoods, 12 to 18 inches; Hailey, 12 inches; and Bellevue, 8 inches.
The storm also heavily favored the Sierra Nevada range as it moved inland, dumping about three feet of snow on California’s Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, Palisades Tahoe and Bear Valley resorts, the National Weather Service reported.
Blaine County’s SNOTEL sites registered a 2.2-inch gain in snow-water equivalent (SWE) between Thursday (6.2 inches) and Tuesday (8.4 inches), meaning that over a quarter of snowpack seen right now in the Wood River Valley and surrounding mountains arrived over that period.
On Tuesday, regional snowpack totals stood at 239% of normal at Chocolate Gulch north of Ketchum, 207% of normal at Hyndman Creek near Pioneer Yurt, 190% of normal at Trail Creek Summit east of Sun Valley, and 150% of normal at Galena Summit.
Based on 30 years of snow-telemetry data, the Big Wood Basin hasn’t built so much snowpack so early on in the season since the winter of 2012-2013, when 9 inches of snow-water equivalent was recorded on December 13, 2012.
Della slides trigger flooding in Hailey
Numerous large natural avalanches released from the face of Della Mountain on Sunday morning, damming up the Big Wood River with snow and ice and causing Hailey’s Della View neighborhood to flood for several hours.
The sequence of soft-slab avalanches began when an approximately 700-foot-wide, two-foot-deep slab of snow fractured near the top of Della Mountain at an elevation of 6,700 feet, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center.
Residents reported hearing avalanches as early as 9 a.m. Sunday, and floodwater reached War Eagle Drive by around 10:45 a.m., the center said. Other slides on Della released on steep terrain closer to the valley floor above the Big Wood River.
Avalanche Specialist Chris Lundy told the Express that the avalanche crown face where the slab broke away extended across two avalanche paths. A total of five distinct slabs released that were not connected, he said.
“In more common conditions these paths might run separately, and the crown face wouldn’t connect the two,” Lundy said. “But our snowpack has a very continuous weak layer, which allowed the crown face to extend across and connect the two paths.”
The Hailey Fire Department responded to the Della View area around 10:47 a.m., according to a Sunday press release from Hailey Fire Chief Mike Baledge and City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.
Crews from the city’s fire and streets departments used heavy equipment to build a snow dam along War Eagle Drive and plow the water from the street into special flood conveyance channels built by the city in 2018 and 2019 following the 2017 floods.
As the floodwater moved through the swales back into the river, fire crews helped neighbors drain out their driveways by digging channels off to the side. Landscaping and snowplow companies also worked to remove slush out of driveways before it could freeze.
Horowitz said there were no reported injuries and no damage to any infrastructure at Heagle Park. She also said it did not appear any homes were substantially damaged.
“Several homes had minor flooding in the garage, which we believe has receded,” she said. “Some homeowners were out of town and we did contact them, so the extent of the flooding we could only ascertain through the garage windows. But drains seem to be working.”
On Monday, Regional Fish & Game spokesman Terry Thompson said his office was not aware of any deer or elk herds being swept away in the avalanches, as officers had kept away from the Wood River Valley mountains due to the dangerous conditions.
“Often, it’s not until spring when snow melts that we learn about wildlife being caught up in avalanches,” he said.
Flood preparation a must, chief says
Della View resident Karen Daly told the Express that her husband was outside snowblowing the driveway on Sunday morning when she first heard about an avalanche.
“All of a sudden, our neighbor came running down saying ‘There’s been an avalanche, the water’s going to come.’ Then the wave came down the street, like a flash flood,” she said.
Daly said she called 911 but was told the city’s street, fire and police departments were already on scene. She said she and her husband hired a landscaping company to construct an ice berm to protect their home from the floodwater, then deconstruct the berm once the water receded.
“We were out there, shoveling water and icebergs, with help from our younger—and very strong—neighbors. We all had on fishing waders, but we weren’t fishing,” she said with a laugh. “Thankfully we had no damage, and it was a quick event.”
Daly added that she was impressed by how well the swales worked and how fast the city responded.
“I have to say I really appreciate how fast the city jumped on it,” she said. “I have to really hand it to them, to [Horowitz] and [Public Works Director] Brian Yeager, who came over to help fix it.”
On Monday, Baledge and Mayor Martha Burke expressed appreciation for Street Department employees Kelly Schwarz and Kingston West.
“We couldn’t function without them,” Burke said. “There may be grousing, but that is not because the job wasn’t done well.”
Baledge said he was happy to see snowpack increase, but acknowledged the increased likelihood of springtime flooding.
“I think with the way the winter’s going so far—and we still got another week before winter starts—we need to probably start thinking about town hall meetings in January and February,” he said. “We’ll be letting neighbors in the flood zone know that there’s a high possibility of flooding this year and reminding them of the rules of sandbagging.
“In May, it’s too late to be prepared.” ￼
