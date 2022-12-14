A Pacific storm packing several feet of snow turned the Wood River Valley into prime avalanche terrain over the weekend, with several slides hitting homes, one apparently trapping residents and others dropping enough snow to temporarily dam up the Big Wood River.

The storm prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm warning for the Sun Valley region on Saturday and the Sawtooth Avalanche Center to issue an avalanche warning early Sunday morning.

Amid the overlapping warnings, Sun Valley Resort delayed the opening of Bald Mountain on Saturday and Sunday morning, temporarily suspending uphill access as ski patrol crews worked to artificially trigger preemptive slides.

Warm springs avalanche

This very large avalanche occured near the 900 block of West Warm Springs Road on Sunday, Dec. 11.
Eagle Wing Drive

An avalanche impacted the side of a home in the 300 block of Eagle Wing Drive in Ketchum.
Warm Springs avalanche 2

At least two avalanches near Frenchman’s Hot Springs obstructed Warm Springs Road on Sunday, Dec. 11. Residents beyond the slide have not been able to leave home since about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Blaine County resident Alex Hansel said Tuesday afternoon.
Lower Scorpion

At least two avalanches were reported on gladed terrain in the Lower Scorpion area of Baldy.
Car covered in snow

Sun Valley picked up 24 to 30 inches of snow between 6 a.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Della avalanche

Several large avalanches slid off the face of Della Mountain shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, temporarily blocking the Big Wood River and sending river water toward homes in the Della View area.
Heagle Park

Heagle Park on Sunday, Dec. 11.

