Saviers Peak avalanche

A very large cornice “calved” off this ridgeline on Saviers Peak, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center. The peak is located near the Salmon River headwaters in Blaine County.

 Courtesy Sawtooth Avalanche Center

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center has issued a special avalanche bulletin for the Wood River Valley and surrounding mountains amid an ongoing heat wave pushing daytime highs 10 to 20 degrees above normal.

The bulletin—issued Friday afternoon and set to expire Friday, May 5—denotes “unusual and dangerous” avalanche conditions occurring outside of the Avalanche Center’s regular daily forecast season, which ended on April 16.

“Avalanches could impact roadways, trails, and structures in the valley bottom,” the bulletin reads. “They may be large enough to dam rivers, snap trees, and destroy a wood frame house.”

Snowpack levels were 201% of normal in the Big Wood River drainage on Friday, April 28.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments