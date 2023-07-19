23-07-14-allen-co-friday-roland-7.jpg

Allen & Co. conference attendees going to lunch after a meeting in Sun Valley on Friday, July 14.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

As mankind appears on the cusp of an artificial intelligence revolution, there are big unanswered questions on whether it will vastly enhance quality of life and solve some of humanity’s most pressing problems, or whether it will cause massive job loss, obfuscate truth and reality, be co-opted by criminals, and eventually outsmart and enslave the human race.

Artificial intelligence is reported to be one of the central themes of the Allen & Co. conference recently held in Sun Valley—not only from a perspective of technological advancement, but also related to current headline-dominating news, like the ongoing labor dispute in Hollywood.

AI is “the ability of a computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

