As mankind appears on the cusp of an artificial intelligence revolution, there are big unanswered questions on whether it will vastly enhance quality of life and solve some of humanity’s most pressing problems, or whether it will cause massive job loss, obfuscate truth and reality, be co-opted by criminals, and eventually outsmart and enslave the human race.
Artificial intelligence is reported to be one of the central themes of the Allen & Co. conference recently held in Sun Valley—not only from a perspective of technological advancement, but also related to current headline-dominating news, like the ongoing labor dispute in Hollywood.
AI is “the ability of a computer or computer-controlled robot to perform tasks commonly associated with intelligent beings,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica.
While the conference’s guest list boasts many top minds in technology, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has perhaps the highest profile as developer of ChatGPT, which has taken the world by storm since it was launched in November 2022. “A natural language processing tool driven by AI technology,” ChatGPT “allows you to have human-like conversations and much more with the chatbot,” according to technology reviewer ZDNET.
Since its launch, ChatGPT has become the fastest growing app on record, according to a study by UBS, adding 100 million regular users in its first two months.
Sitting on a bench outside The Konditorei after lunch last Wednesday, Altman, 38, shared a few thoughts on the Sun Valley summit and AI with the Idaho Mountain Express.
The most valuable part of the conference from a whole-planet perspective, Altman said, is “in the value of it as a gathering place. I generally think the more exchange of ideas, and the more people talking about problems and potential solutions—is the way we all make progress.”
Altman stands out in the industry for his proactive and vocal stance on the need for AI regulation. He garnered national attention in May when he voluntarily testified before the U.S. Congress on how and why he thinks AI should be regulated.
“I think we need to treat it as a risk that needs mitigation,” Altman told the Express on Wednesday, similar to “what happens with all technology—like the internet—we have to work on figuring out how to minimize the harm and get more good out of it. The same things that can create diseases can cure diseases.”
According to a 2016 profile in The New Yorker, “Like everyone in Silicon Valley, Altman professes to want to save the world; unlike almost everyone there, he has a plan to do it.”
The article describes OpenAI, which was founded in 2015, as having the goal “to prevent artificial intelligence from accidentally wiping out humanity.”
OpenAI’s stated mission “is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI)—by which we mean highly autonomous systems that outperform humans at most economically valuable work—benefits all of humanity.”
While it was founded as a nonprofit, OpenAI became a for-profit entity in 2019. The move helped OpenAI raise capital to build more computing power, though it was reported Altman made the decision he would take no equity in the company.
Altman told the Express another technology that he believes (with proper risk mitigation) can change the world is in the realm of nuclear-fission.
On July 11, he announced that the startup Oklo, a company of which he is chairman and which specializes in “nuclear microreactors,” will go public.
“My whole view of the world is the future can be radically better and the two things that we really need for that are to lower the cost of energy and lower the cost of intelligence,” Altman told CNBC on July 7. “And if we get those, we’ll be quite surprised about how different and how much better the future is.”
Asked about his worst AI fears during the Congressional hearing, Altman said, “I think if this technology goes wrong, it can go quite wrong. And we want to be vocal about that. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening, but we try to be very clear-eyed about what the downside case is and the work that we have to do to mitigate that.”
Altman told the Express he was counseled against testifying before Congress, but thought it too important not to, and said, “I find it frustrating when people act like there is no risk—people should be clear-eyed.”
Also in May, Altman was one signatory in a group of top AI CEOs, researchers and engineers on a 22-word warning statement, which stated, “Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war.”
Asked whether AI would doom or save humanity, Altman answered quickly: “Save!”
Altman and his company stayed in the headlines during the three-day conference. On Thursday, news outlets reported that the Federal Trade Commission opened an investigation into OpenAI over possible violations of consumer protection law, looking into the company’s handling of personal data and whether the chatbot made “false, misleading, disparaging or harmful” statements about people.
Taking a few minutes Wednesday to explore lighter topics at a press pen next to the Sun Valley Inn, Altman joked with reporters about the potential for a cage match between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and business magnate Elon Musk.
The week before the conference, Meta launched Threads, its rival to Twitter.
On July 6, Musk tweeted, “Competition is fine, cheating is not.” Then he challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match, and Zuckerberg agreed.
Altman gave a thoughtful assessment of the two men’s strengths and weaknesses, but given he personally knows both, didn’t want to put his bet on the record.
Musk and Altman cofounded OpenAI in 2015 along with other Allen & Co. attendees Peter Thiel, cofounder of Paypal, Palantir and Founders Fund; and LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman. In 2018, there was reportedly a falling out when Musk left OpenAI.
While he was a headliner at the conference in 2022, Musk was reportedly not in Sun Valley this week, though Zuckerberg reportedly was. As of Friday, however, it appeared Zuckerberg had not been widely spotted—if seen at all —by the media.
Altman told reporters he’d heard the fight might actually take place in August.
While Altman said he was working through Friday, he did have plans for an all-day bike ride on Saturday. Asked if he had tried an e-bike yet, he said he had not, but was open to it.
Altman, who has attended the conference for many years, said he always enjoys the trip to Idaho and getting out into mountains.
As to whether he’s invented artificial intelligence smarter than humans (known as superintelligence) and for which Altman has advocated for governance over, “Not yet,” Altman said.
Peter Theil, who politely declined to be interviewed about the future of AI, did provide an answer to the question of whether AI would doom or save humanity: “Neither,” Theil told the Express.
ChatGPT itself weighed in on the same question with a much longer response, first pointing to the potential benefits: “improved efficiency in various industries, advancements in healthcare and medicine, enhanced scientific research capabilities, and automation of tedious or dangerous tasks. AI has the potential to augment human abilities, solve complex problems, and accelerate progress in many domains.”
It also warned against gleaning too much from the movies.
“When it comes to the idea of AI ‘dooming’ humanity, it is important to separate fact from science fiction. Popular media often portrays dystopian scenarios where AI becomes malevolent or out of control. While it’s crucial to be mindful of the risks and work towards responsible development, the notion of AI single-handedly causing human doom is speculative and not supported by current evidence.”
And in conclusion, according to ChatGPT, “Ultimately, the future impact of AI on humanity will depend on our collective efforts in research, policy-making, and responsible development. By prioritizing ethics, transparency, and human well-being, we can strive to maximize the benefits while mitigating the risks associated with AI.”
Some vacationers who found themselves among the global elite on Friday also weighed in on the future of AI.
“I’m not a fan,” said John, a tourist visiting Sun Valley from Silicon Valley who declined to give a last name. “I don’t fear it—I’m just not buying into it.”
John said he experimented with it while trying to write a marketing piece for selling his condo. The result was full of incorrect information, he said. “I don’t trust it.”
Finishing breakfast at the Konditorei, Joseph Bejvl, who works in the seafood industry in Seattle, said thus far he hasn’t seen people being replaced by AI, but he has seen valuable tools that assist with things like machinery maintenance and fisheries management.
Bejvl said his biggest fears about AI relate to military applications.
“I don’t think you want to give that responsibility or decision-making to something working off numbers alone.”
“There’s no emotion,” his wife, Michelle, added.
“There has to be emotion,” Bejvl agreed.
If he could put forth an AI-related question to one of the conference’s tech stars, Bejvl said he would ask, “How AI best enhances or improves the quality—and equality—of human life?”
His wife chimed in: “Without taking over.”
Locally, Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith told the Express that AI is “unlikely to seriously impact local business and jobs in a resort community that relies so much on service labor.”
But, he added there could be impact in some hospitality-related industries, “simply because we have to embrace technology solutions to account for our labor deficit.”
“But,” Griffith said, “AI’s not going to build houses, load lifts, serve cocktails or clean rooms.” ￼
@Joseph Bejvl, here is ChatGPT-4's answer to your query:Artificial intelligence has an extraordinary potential to enhance and improve the quality and equality of human life in various ways. However, it's important to note that the realization of this potential also depends on conscious, ethical, and socially aware application of AI. Here are several ways that AI is or can be used to enhance human life:
Healthcare: AI has a significant impact on healthcare, from diagnosing diseases to tailoring treatment plans, and even predicting future health issues. AI can also help to create equal access to health information and medical services, particularly in remote or underserved areas. Telemedicine, AI-assisted diagnosis, and digital health interventions can help to level the playing field, providing high-quality care to a broader population.
Education: AI has the potential to personalize education, adapting learning materials to each student's needs, and thus improving the quality of education. It can also bring education to remote areas, making high-quality teaching accessible to everyone, not just those who live in areas with good schools. Online courses powered by AI can offer learning opportunities to those who would otherwise lack access.
Environment: AI can be used to monitor and predict environmental issues, like pollution levels or the spread of wildfires, and help us create solutions to combat climate change. It can also optimize energy usage in buildings, reducing their carbon footprint.
Agriculture: AI can help to optimize farming practices, increasing food production and making farming more sustainable. It can also be used to track and predict the spread of crop diseases, helping to ensure food security for all.
Transportation: Autonomous vehicles, powered by AI, have the potential to make transportation safer and more efficient. AI can also be used to optimize public transportation routes and schedules, improving access and convenience for everyone.
Accessibility: For people with disabilities, AI can greatly improve quality of life. Speech recognition and synthesis can assist those with hearing or speech impairments, while computer vision technologies can aid people with visual impairments.
Public Services: AI can help to optimize the delivery of public services, from trash collection to street maintenance, making cities better places to live for everyone.
However, with these potential benefits, there are also risks. AI systems can inadvertently perpetuate or exacerbate social inequalities if they're trained on biased data or used inappropriately. For example, an AI system used for hiring could discriminate against certain groups if it's trained on a data set that includes biased hiring decisions.
To ensure AI truly contributes to improving the quality and equality of human life, it's important to design and use AI systems in ways that are transparent, accountable, and that prioritize fairness and human rights. This includes making sure that AI is used to complement human decision-making, not replace it, and that those who are affected by AI systems have a say in how they're designed and used.
