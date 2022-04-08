As drought deepens, irrigators gear up for nail-biting season

With more than two-thirds of Idaho—including all of Blaine County—now in severe drought, a summer of major water shortages across the southern half of the state is no longer hypothetical but practically certain, a water expert with the Idaho Department of Water Resources reported last week.
“I've got lots of bad news,” said David Hoekema, a hydrologist with the department, in prefacing his water-supply outlook presentation to the Idaho Water Resource Board on March 31.
According to streamflow runoff predictions Hoekema shared, the Big Wood River Basin should see around 70,200 acre-feet of water produced during this spring’s snowmelt period. That’s just 30% of the region’s average of 234,000 acre-feet, he said. (One acre-foot of water is equal to about 326,000 gallons).
“There's absolutely no way at this point they [the Big Wood Basin] will have an adequate water supply, even with some kind of spring surge,” Hoekema told the board.
On Tuesday, April 5, Blaine County’s six snow-telemetry stations recorded just 55% of normal snowpack. Two days later, on Thursday, April 7, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported that “severe” drought had spread to 67% of Idaho, up from 45% last week.
NOAA’s Thursday update put all of Blaine and Lincoln counties under “severe” drought, along with Minidoka, Butte, Camas and Boise counties. Only northern Blaine County was listed under that classification on March 29.
“Hopefully the word is out and water users will plan accordingly,” Gary Spackman, Director of the Idaho Department of Water Resources, said last week.
According to a Blaine County Commissioners meeting agenda posted Thursday afternoon, the county will seek an emergency declaration of drought from the state next Tuesday, April 12.
"Based on current streamflow predictions, Magic Reservoir will only deliver approximately 45 days of water in the 2022 delivery season," a letter from the commissioners states.
State adjusts settlement plan to double financial aid for irrigators
Also on March 31, the Idaho Water Resource Board agreed to double its financial assistance for rental water this summer from $100,000 to $200,000 after hearing testimony from irrigators downstream of the Wood River Valley, who cited higher-than-normal water costs amid skyrocketing demand and low supply.
The financial assistance provision is part of a settlement agreement reached this past January between several agricultural groups, water districts and cities in the Big Wood and Little Wood basins.
The settlement plan, called the “Big Wood River Ground Water Management Area Plan,” involves the cities of Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue, Sun Valley Co., the Wood River Valley’s two main groundwater districts and four other water users’ associations and canal companies.
In addition to setting groundwater pumping restrictions based on snowpack and streamflow levels, the agreement calls for fallowing more than 1,500 acres of irrigated farmland in the Bellevue Triangle annually, treating river water, canal water and groundwater as one collective resource and establishing a designated fund called the “Water Conservation, Infrastructure and Efficiency Fund,” or “CIEF,” that will pay for the delivery of Snake River water to downstream users in drier years—like this summer—and help finance various water conservation projects.
The fund will be paid into by the cities of Bellevue, Hailey, Ketchum, the independent Sun Valley Water and Sewer District and Sun Valley Company, with all parties required to pitch in a total of about $100,000 per year based on their groundwater pumping rates.
Prior to last week’s meeting, the Idaho Water Resource Board had agreed to match the cities’ and Sun Valley Co.’s contributions at a one-to-one ratio. But Cooper Brossy, representing a collection of senior irrigators in Shoshone, Dietrich and Richfield, and Carl Pendleton, board president of the Big Wood Canal Co., said last week that a two-to-one match was needed based on current conditions.
Brossy, who operates Barbara Farms along the banks of the Little Wood River near Shoshone, told the board that his family operation and many other operations had to rent water from the Upper Snake River to stay afloat last year.
“Unfortunately, we're just out of money and that's why we are asking for additional support at a two-to-one level,” he said.
“Water was estimated [in January] to be at about $50 an acre-foot for purchase. In actuality, it will be closer to $75 an acre-foot,” said Pendleton, an alfalfa farmer based in Shoshone.
Pat Purdy, owner of Picabo Livestock Company, told the board that the terms of the settlement agreement would be hard on operations within the 70-square-mile Bellevue Triangle.
“This water year is going to send some shockwaves through Blaine County. We’ve had the luxury of adequate water [supply] because of our practice of pumping groundwater, really without a lot of regard for our impact on streamflow to users downstream of us,” he said. “And so we're going to go from this land of plenty to one that's now going to have to live with some very significant restrictions in groundwater.
“This year in particular is going to be a real slap in the face for a lot of farmers in our valley.”
Purdy also said he was concerned that some Bellevue Triangle irrigators would give up their land to developers due to the agreement’s strict groundwater curtailments.
“I think we all appreciate the beauty, splendor of this valley and what it does for the state in terms of income generation and recreation. A big part of that is the open space that agriculture provides in the valley,” he said. “But if we put too much burden on the back of the farmer ... it will become very easy for them to just sell that land into development.
“That, of course, could be a very popular thing to do in Blaine County, turning the Bellevue Triangle into subdivisions.”
