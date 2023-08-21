The Hailey P&Z will hold a public hearing tonight, Monday, Aug. 21, regarding a preliminary plat application from from ARCH Community Housing Trust for a proposed eight-unit “cottage townhouse” development in Sunbeam Subdivision.
The application depicts the layout of eight townhouse lots on a 0.93-acre property near the corner of East Myrtle Street and Grays Starlight Drive, as well as the location of alleyways, water and sewer lines and snow storage areas.
More detailed exterior renderings have not yet been submitted to the city.
If approved by the P&Z—and eventually the Hailey City Council—ARCH will be allowed to proceed with building roads and other infrastructure on the block.
The project, called “Sunny Gulch Townhomes,” is one of two multifamily projects proposed for the first phase of Sunbeam Subdivision. The two other remaining multifamily lots near Sunbeam Park are expected to be developed into 10 cottage lots called “Panorama Point.” That project is still awaiting final council approval.
According to ARCH Executive Director Michelle Griffith, ARCH purchased the Sunny Gulch Townhomes lot “two years ago” for “affordable housing.” She did not respond to a question on how much ARCH paid for the lot.
The entire 85-unit Sunbeam Subdivision was approved in May 2020 through a planned-unit development agreement between the city and local applicant Marathon Partners. The project then received final-plat approval in April 2021.
To attend the meeting virtually, click here or call 469-206-8535 and enter password 602-369-677. Alternatively, use the one-touch call option, 1-469-206-8535,,602369677#.
