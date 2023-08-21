Sunny Gulch Townhomes would be reserved for locals that "meet a certain area median income (limit)," according to City Planner Robyn Davis. 

  • Courtesy Samantha Stahlnecker/Opal Engineering

The Hailey P&Z will hold a public hearing tonight, Monday, Aug. 21, regarding a preliminary plat application from from ARCH Community Housing Trust for a proposed eight-unit “cottage townhouse” development in Sunbeam Subdivision.

The application depicts the layout of eight townhouse lots on a 0.93-acre property near the corner of East Myrtle Street and Grays Starlight Drive, as well as the location of alleyways, water and sewer lines and snow storage areas.

More detailed exterior renderings have not yet been submitted to the city. 

ejones@mtexpress.com

