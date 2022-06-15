May local-option tax receipts in Hailey and Ketchum showed noticeable year-over-year declines in both cities’ 3% tax on hotel rooms and short-term rentals, but some revenue gains from their 2% to 3% taxes on restaurant, bar, retail and building-material sales.
Overall, Hailey brought in a total of $40,870 in local-option tax revenue last month, down about 5% from its May 2021 collection of $42,780. Meanwhile, Ketchum May LOT collections were up 20% year-over year at $208,400, up from $173,500 last year.
Both cities’ year-over-year declines in short-term rentals and hotel room sales—and in Hailey’s case, car rentals—were buoyed by other taxable categories. Ketchum’s 2% tax on general retail sales and building materials brought in an extra $38,000 for the city, for example, and Hailey’s 2% tax on alcohol by the drink and a 1% tax on restaurant food brought in an extra $3,000.
According to a May report from DestiMetrics—representing data from 18 Western ski resorts in seven states—continued high inflation, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and high gas prices “may be conspiring to slow down” summer hotel bookings.
“For most of the past 14 months, daily [hotel] rates have been rising consistently and dramatically, but as inflation persists, gas prices rise, and other economic uncertainties loom,” the report stated. “For the first time since early 2021, the pace of rising rates is slowing. At the same time, the pace of bookings is continuing to languish compared to recent years, with the exception of 2020.”
Local-option taxes (LOT) were first implemented in 1997 in Ketchum and 2006 in Hailey to offset the budgetary impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. Since then, they have brought in about $7.4 million for Hailey and well over $20 million for Ketchum to subsidize police, fire and other local services used by tourists.
May LOT collections in each city—reflecting business done in April—were as follows:
Hailey
- $15,440 from restaurant meals, up 19% from 2021 ($13,000).
- $13,200 from hotel room sales and car rentals, down 11% from 2021 ($14,860).
- $5,120 for “1% for Air” (a surcharge of 1% onto car rentals and hotel bookings to support commercial air service), down 15% from 2021 ($6,020).
- $4,860 from alcoholic beverage sales, up 12% from 2021 ($4,340).
- $2,150 from short-term rentals, down 33% from 2021 ($3,210).
Ketchum
- $129,675 from retail sales, up 26% from 2021 ($103,120).
- $43,000 from building materials, up 36% from 2021 ($31,600).
- $15,575 from alcoholic beverage sales, down 3% from 2021 ($16,010).
- $10,130 from short-term rentals, down 17% from 2021 ($12,150).
- $10,020 from hotel room sales, down 6% from 2021 ($10,620).
