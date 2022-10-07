The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations to the Idaho Resource Advisory Council. This citizen-based committee serves as advisors to the BLM making recommendations on public land-use planning and management throughout Idaho. Completed application packages should be submitted by Nov. 4.

The council consists of 15 members who represent federal grazing permit holders, commercial recreation, dispersed recreation, archaeology and historic interests, environmental organizations, tribal interests, the public, academia and an elected official.

According to the BLM, the council demonstrates that consensus-driven recommendations lead to sustainable outcomes.

Load comments