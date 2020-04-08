Some Blaine County residents will have a chance to receive COVID-19 antibody testing through a study that will help to analyze the total number of coronavirus cases in the area, the city of Ketchum announced Wednesday afternoon.
The study will survey a random sample of 400 Blaine County residents to determine the prevalence of antibodies to novel coronavirus in symptomatic and asymptomatic people. Its goal is to determine how many asymptomatic cases are there are in the community by comparing the sample group to the number of those already tested for the disease. Eventually, the study will provide information to help determine when it is safe to resume normal activity, according to the city’s statement.
The Ketchum Fire Department and the Blaine County Ambulance District have partnered with the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in New York and Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center to conduct the study, the city said.
So far, there are no plans to antibody testing beyond the original sample, Ketchum Assistant City Administrator Lisa Enourato told the Idaho Mountain Express. As a clinical study, it does not require Food and Drug Administration approval, Enourato said.
Those who wish to participate—and receive the antibody testing—may register here. Residents will be screened and chosen based on demographic criteria established for by the study.
In Wednesday’s statement, Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw thanked Ketchum Fire Chief Bill McLaughlin and Blaine County EMS Director Terry O’Connor for spearheading the study.
“A keen interest from the partnering organizations and the perseverance of our Chief and EMS Director kept the ball rolling and made the testing a reality for our community,” Bradshaw said.
