The Hailey City Council will consider approving higher residential and commercial garbage hauling rates next month to account for higher wages and operating expenses incurred by Clear Creek Disposal amid near-record inflation.
Hailey residents currently pay monthly base rates of $11.52 for 32-gallon carts, $25.84 for 68-gallon carts and $38 for 95-gallon carts. Prior to June 1, the respective rates were $10, $19 and $25.
According to Clear Creek Owner Mike Goitiandia, the company is requesting both rate increases of 6.6% for residents and 9% for businesses and construction firms due to an increase in labor costs, fuel costs and waste drop-off fees.
In an Oct. 18 letter to the city, Goitiandia wrote that the company has recently recorded a 13% increase in labor costs, a 76% increase in fuel costs and an 11% increase in tipping fees, or the fees set by the landfill board to drop off garbage at the Milner Butte Landfill.
“In our situation, in this inflationary time, we find that because fuel is up, mostly everything else goes up,” Goitiandia said. “Basically, fuel costs are driving this, much like pricing in the grocery store. The fees that we’re paying to dispose of trash are up. The costs [of operating] equipment, transporting and to bury [waste] are up.”
On Monday, the City Council approved a resolution increasing the city’s maximum agreed-upon payment to Clear Creek from $140,000 to $158,000 per month, raising the contract “ceiling” from approximately $1.7 million per year to $1.9 million per year.
The resolution did not approve a new rate structure, but rather laid the groundwork for later fee increases, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz. The council will have the option to finalize Clear Creek’s recommended fee increases at its next meeting on Nov. 14.
If approved, the new suggested rates—$12.28, $27.55 and $40.51 for small, medium and large residential bins, respectively—would take effect on Dec. 1, Horowitz said.
Clear Creek garbage service fees include curbside pick-up of sorted plastics, copy paper, newspaper, aluminum and tin, as well as corrugated cardboard and glass drop-off and spring and fall yard waste collection at designated recycling sites.
Hailey finalized its 10-year franchise agreement with the company this past May, raising prices depending on bin size to encourage residents and businesses to switch to smaller trash bins. Those with larger trash bins ended up shouldering most of the rate increase—52%—while those with smaller bins saw less-noticeable increases of 15%.
However, the weighted rate incentives proved ineffective in moving most residents into the smaller cart option, according to Horowitz, with only about 45 residents making the switch to a smaller bin size since June 1.
The council will still have the option on Nov. 14 to implement a flat across-the-board 8% increase for both residential and commercial customers. Another alternative would be approving a rate increase above 9% for a certain group of commercial ratepayers, such as the construction sector, in order to subsidize other sectors.
Those options proved unpopular on Monday, though, with council members and Clear Creek representatives favoring the 6.6% residential and 9% commercial rate increases regardless of cart or dumpster size.
“If we push the revenue generation only to construction, and then we have the slowdown, that would be an issue,” Goitandia said.
Councilwoman Heidi Husbands said she wanted to keep the “possibility of future negotiations” open as the city starts “going to recession in the first, second or third quarter of 2023.”
“I believe that this warrants some further discussion over the next six months to a year, and we’ll be back here talking about [adjustments] if needed,” Evan Robertson, legal counsel for Clear Creek, told the council.
Councilwoman Kaz Thea said the city should continue to pursue any and all incentives to increase its recycling output.
“I would love to see our community finally get behind lots more recycling and lots less garbage in general,” she said.
Goitiandia responded that the costs associated with picking up and reprocessing more recyclable materials could put a damper on Clear Creek’s revenue stream.
“The collection, transportation and processing, both on the street and at the county facility, incurs cost,” he said. “Even in the perfect world where the recycling portion of the pile is bigger than the garbage portion ... I think you’d see the expense for those disposal fees go up even further. There’s a risk in saying that, but it’s what’s happening.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In