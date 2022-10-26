21-03-31 Clear Creek Disposal Trash 2 Roland.jpg (copy)

Clear Clear Creek Disposal is bearing the cost burden of new growth in Hailey, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz. “We all know that inflation has been a key factor in the economy,” she said Monday.

The Hailey City Council will consider approving higher residential and commercial garbage hauling rates next month to account for higher wages and operating expenses incurred by Clear Creek Disposal amid near-record inflation.

Hailey residents currently pay monthly base rates of $11.52 for 32-gallon carts, $25.84 for 68-gallon carts and $38 for 95-gallon carts. Prior to June 1, the respective rates were $10, $19 and $25.

According to Clear Creek Owner Mike Goitiandia, the company is requesting both rate increases of 6.6% for residents and 9% for businesses and construction firms due to an increase in labor costs, fuel costs and waste drop-off fees.

