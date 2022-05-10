The city of Hailey has legalized RV camping on private property through Nov. 30, provided that guests follow a list of conditions and fill out an application with the city planning department.
Hailey code prohibits occupants from staying in RVs on private property for longer than 30 days, but councilmembers on Monday agreed to not enforce that rule given the city’s unprecedented housing shortage.
Tenants can live in RVs for up to six months except during the winter season, Nov. 30-March 15, when snow loads could cause damage to vehicles.
The discussion was put on the agenda after a local restauranteur came into City Hall two weeks ago and asked whether the council would re-adopt its RV rules from last June, Hailey City Administrator Lisa Horowitz said.
“He was just beside himself. He said ‘I cannot house my employees, I’m going to have to let an employee live on my driveway to keep my doors open,’” Horowitz recalled.
To live in an RV on private property, occupants must meet the following conditions:
- Only one RV or camper is allowed per any residential building. The city defines an RV as a “motor home, travel trailer, truck camper or camping trailer” designed for human habitation. Converted school buses or van-type vehicles meet the definition, but pickup hoods, shells and canopies do not.
- The RV must be located on private property and not parked on city rights-of-way.
- Occupancy is limited to six months and is prohibited from Nov. 30-March 15.
- The occupant must either be an Idaho resident who is locally employed or a caregiver for the household or a family member of the household. The city defines “locally employed” as someone who depends on the local economy for livelihood and does not work remotely or virtually for an out-of-county organization.
- Short-term rentals of an RV or camper are prohibited.
- All sewage shall be disposed of regularly and at a designated RV dump station, such as the one near Valley Car Wash.
- Quiet Hours must be respected. Generator use may not run between 10 p.m.- 6 a.m.
Five people submitted applications last year, according to Community development Director Robyn Davis.
“Although the numbers weren’t high, we were helping individuals meet their needs in the interim. They found this [program] very successful,” Davis said.
Councilman Juan Martinez asked whether the city could allow temporary RV camping on construction sites, as Blaine County does.
“People doing upgrades to their homes, instead of being displaced, could be able to live on their own property,” he said.
Davis responded that current code prohibits workers from staying overnight on job sites, but the Planning and Zoning Commission will consider overturning that provision at its next meeting on Monday, May 16.
Anyone who plans to live in an RV this year will need to send an email to the city’s Community Development Department, planning@haileycityhall.org, stating where they plan to park the RV and for how long, their relationship to the property owner and where they will dispose of sewage. The above information can also be communicated in-person at Hailey City Hall, 115 S. Main St. Upon verification, the city will issue a required six-month Temporary Certificate of Occupancy. ￼
