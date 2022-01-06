The Wood River Valley has long been attractive to mountain lions as a historical wintering area for deer and elk herds—and, recently, heavy snowfall has concentrated more deer and elk in the valley floor, increasing the chances of human-lion encounters.
That’s according to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, which said in a Wednesday press release that it has received “frequent” calls about lion activity in the Wood River Valley since early December.
“Cached prey from lion kills has been found in locations north of Hailey and residents are reporting tracks around their homes from Bellevue to Ketchum,” the department stated Wednesday.
Fish and Game’s Magic Valley regional office has also received “many reports of pets disappearing from their homes, presumably from lion predation” over the past few months, according to the press release.
With mountain lion sightings tending to peak in January, Fish and Game is urging residents to remain vigilant while walking at dusk or dawn to avoid any surprise encounters. Pet owners should never leave their dogs or cats outside unattended, the department said. Homeowners should also be sure to close off spaces under porches and decks that could be used as lion-napping spots.
Regional Conservation Officer Clint Rogers encouraged residents to notify the office if they observe a mountain lion, see tracks around their homes or find cached prey.
“Our goal is not to remove predators like mountain lions from the landscape, but instead to encourage them to continue to live in natural habitats, outside of our communities,” he stated Wednesday. “Fish and Game will try to haze a lion if possible, only resorting to lethal removal if an individual has become aggressive when living among people and is determined to be a threat to public safety.”
No mountain lion attacks on people have been reported in the Wood River Valley. Several pets have been injured or killed, however, prompting Fish and Game to euthanize the offending lions in some cases.
State and federal wildlife managers have killed at least five in the valley since 2018.
In January 2018, Fish and Game officers killed two mountain lions: an older female in Gimlet that had attempted to kill a homeowner’s dog, and a juvenile at Friedman Memorial Airport that had delayed a commercial flight by walking on the runway. Officers with Wildlife Services killed a third lion that month after it was found apparently eating a goat near Broadford Road, south of Hailey.
The next year, Fish and Game officers shot two mountain lions in the Warm Springs area of Ketchum, one in January and one in December, after the animals attacked and killed residents’ dogs. In January 2020, officers euthanized a large male lion in Hailey’s Woodside subdivision due to the animal’s proximity to children.
The department did not report that any mountain lions were euthanized in 2021, but did successfully haze two juveniles last winter that were found bedded down under a deck in Warm Springs.
Fish and Game has offered the following tips for anyone who might encounter a mountain lion:
- Do not run.
- If you are with children, pick them up without bending over.
- Do not turn your back on the lion, crouch down or try to hide.
- Remain facing the lion and slowly back away. Leave the animal an escape route.
- Try to appear as large and confident as possible—stand on a rock or stump, hold up your arms, stand next to others.
- Yell, but do not scream. Wave your arms and throw objects if the lion does not leave the area.
- At night, remove headphones and use a flashlight.
- Always fight back if a mountain lion attacks. Use bear spray if you have it. Stay on your feet and use sticks, rocks, or hands if necessary. ￼
I have a photo of a 4.25” footprint taken 3 feet from our side door night before last in west ketchum.
Remember, for every one time you have seen them, they have seen you several times.
