After a year off, Allen & Co.’s Sun Valley conference is set to return to the valley July 6-11, bringing with it some of the world’s most famous billionaires and business tycoons.
Tech titans this year include Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, Apple’s Tim Cook, Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, according to a report by Variety magazine.
On the entertainment front, Discovery’s David Zaslav, Disney CEO Bob Chapek, Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida, Comcast CEO Brian Roberts, Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar, ViacomCBS’s Shari Redstone and Netflix’s Ted Sarandos and Reid Hastings are expected to touch down in Sun Valley.
Notable political figures on the guest list include former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, former Secretary of State James Baker and Admiral William McRaven, former commander of the U.S. Special Forces.
Boston Red Sox owner John Henry, Buffalo Bills owner Terry Pegula, Patriots owner Bob Kraft, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also received invites. So did producer Vince Gilligan, actress Candice Bergen and TV personalities Diane Sawyer, Anderson Cooper, Van Jones and Gayle King.
Those not on the list this year include Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, media tycoon Rupert Murdoch and billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel.
Airport officials said last week that they expect the event—as usual—to generate significant private jet activity on the tarmac.
“This will be on the heels of the July Fourth holiday, so we’re expecting a very busy few weeks of activity,” airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said.
