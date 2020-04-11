Allen & Co. cancelled its annual Sun Valley summit on Thursday, dealing another economic blow to the Wood River Valley, multiple sources familiar with the event confirmed to the Idaho Mountain Express.
Citing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the boutique New York investment bank notified staff and vendors that it was calling off this year’s iteration of the long-standing conclave, which annually brings some of the world's foremost names in business, media, technology and politics to the resort.
Guests in 2019 included former New York City Mayor and presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Nike co-founder Phil Knight, to name a few. Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffet and Microsoft Founder Bill Gates--three of the four richest people on the planet, according to Forbes Magazine--routinely attend.
This year would have marked the company’s 38th retreat to the Sun Valley area, where the conference’s founder Herbert Allen Jr. and the company own more than a dozen properties, according to Blaine County records.
The economic impact of Allen & Co. is tough to pin down. Most of the accounting is locked in the private records of two very private businesses: the eponymous investment bank, and Sun Valley Co. For scores of locals, though, from restauranteurs to rafting guides, the conference has provided a reliable boost to business in early July.
But even with the event on hold, the traditionally secretive Allen & Co. has been visible in the valley lately. Since the outbreak began, the company has donated $1 million to the St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund and $200,000 to The Hunger Coalition, according to the nonprofits.
This is a developing story. For more, check back with mtexpress.com.
this news will make the anti airport anti business anti growth activists happy
Actually, an incredible gift that Allen & Co donated to our hospital. Probably too much to expect anything from Tony Robbins.
Does that mean we will have to look at the big ugly hole in the ground for who knows how long? They city should turn it into a parking garage it's a perfect location.
Thank you, Allen & Company, for your continued support of the Valley. We hope to see you in 2021 for the conference and perhaps later this year for a visit? Stay Safe.
Cities already cancelling Fourth of July. China has ruined the world economy. We are taking ourselves into a world wide depression. States will have to raise taxes after the U. S. government's leveraged buyout of the entire economy. Hopefully Trump will have the courage to open the economy even if it means the virus will continue. No one else will.
If bone spur Trump had a backbone, he would have called for isolation at the start of the epidemic, instead he said “it is under control “.
The press corps doesn’t seem to be social distancing, nor wearing masks.
Please read the caption of the picture: "2019" !!!
Public education strikes again
Duh, they cancelled the 2020 conference...impossible to take photos of the future.
What will be the next thing to be canceled??? The Sun Valley Summer Symphony...I wouldn't bet against it.
perhaps it will be the habit of crowding your chair on a parade route days before the event....ahhemmmmmentitledmmmmmmrrr.....just a thought
I learned from a reliable source that financing has been pulled on the other hotel why doesn't the newspaper get out and do some reporting just contact the city and see if this is true since the city in the requirements on the other bank the financing was supposed to put in a trust and filed with the city never been done?
Have you ever used a period or comma? Just a thought.
