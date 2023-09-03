A 72-year-old Hailey resident was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder more than 24 hours after he allegedly shot and critically injured another Hailey resident at Lions Park on Friday morning.
William “Bill” R. Butler was arrested around 4:40 p.m. Saturday and booked into the Blaine County Jail around 4:50 p.m., according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Hailey and the BCSO were dispatched to Lions Park around 11:26 a.m. Friday in response to someone in the vicinity “yelling for help.” Police discovered the victim—named on Sunday as 34-year-old Michael A. Bosse—suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound” at the park, the Sheriff’s Office stated.
Bosse was transported by Air St. Luke’s helicopter to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, a Level I trauma center, for treatment Friday afternoon, flight records show. He was later transferred to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, also a Level I trauma center, the Sheriff’s Office said.
University of Utah Health spokesman Jhonathan Larrocha said that Bosse’s condition was not immediately available Sunday evening.
Bosse is a professional dog trainer previously employed at Mountain Humane in Hailey.
A GoFundMe page was set up to cover Bosse's medical bills. "I don’t believe Michael has health insurance or much money to his name. He has a passion for animals and is a great guy! His friends in Hailey, Idaho would like to ask for help with his medical bills and rehabilitation. Anything is appreciated," organizer Jayne Fenton stated.
The fundraiser had raised $1,550 as of Sunday evening.
Suspect at large for 29 hours after incident
All public schools in Hailey were placed in “secure status” following a "conversation between a Hailey officer and a BCSD school official” around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, all according to a statement from the Hailey Police Department.
“Secure status,” previously called a “lockout,” means that all doors must be locked and no visitors are allowed in, but school operations can continue normally. Superintendent Jim Foudy said the protocol was initiated after School Resource Officers employed by the Hailey Police Department were called to Lions Park.
It was unclear how long doors were locked on Friday, though officers at the park told the Express that the "secure status" had been lifted prior to 3 p.m. Some parents reported that their children were outside or on field trips during the protocol.
On Friday afternoon, around 3:30 p.m.—about four hours after Butler allegedly shot Bosse—the Hailey Police Department stated on Facebook that there was “no cause for alarm” and “all is well within city limits.”
“This ‘secure’ status was a precautionary measure due to a preliminary conversation between a Hailey Officer and a BCSD School Official,” the department stated. “Again, there is no need to be alarmed and our city's schools were never in danger.”
However, around 5:55 p.m. Friday, Sheriff Steve Harkins issued a press release urging residents to “be aware of their surroundings” because the shooting suspect was still at large.
“At this time, we don’t know whether this was a targeted attack or if there is a threat to the public,” the press release stated, contradicting the earlier Hailey Police Department report.
“I stand by everything the county said in its release,” Hailey Police Chief Steve England told the Express shortly after 6 p.m. Friday. The HPD statement had since been deleted, he noted, and Lions Park, while owned by the city of Hailey, is “in the county jurisdiction” for policing.
“I have no further comment,” he said.
The Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as a “white male driving a grey vehicle” but did not share any more information on the man’s appearance, his vehicle make and model, license plate, or whether he was armed and dangerous on Friday night.
According to previous Express reporting, Butler has worked as an Uber driver and a bounty hunter for a local bail bonds agency. His LinkedIn profile states that he has worked in Idaho as a “reserve police officer” and a private security officer, as well as a volunteer hunting safety instructor with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and a pistol-shooting instructor with the National Rifle Association.
Butler previously dealt firearms in Blaine County under the business name “Idaho Gun Broker” through July 2020, when his Federal Firearms License expired, according to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) records associated with his address.
