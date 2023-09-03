William R. Butler

A 72-year-old Hailey resident was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder more than 24 hours after he allegedly shot and critically injured another Hailey resident at Lions Park on Friday morning.

William “Bill” R. Butler was arrested around 4:40 p.m. Saturday and booked into the Blaine County Jail around 4:50 p.m., according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Hailey and the BCSO were dispatched to Lions Park around 11:26 a.m. Friday in response to someone in the vicinity “yelling for help.” Police discovered the victim—named on Sunday as 34-year-old Michael A. Bosse—suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound” at the park, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

