Lions Park closed for police investigation; HPD says 'no cause for alarm'

Police investigate a suspected crime scene in Lions Park.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

A 72-year-old Hailey man was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on suspicion of attempted murder, more than a day after he allegedly shot another Hailey resident in the head at Lions Park on Friday morning.

William “Bill” R. Butler was arrested around 4:40 p.m. Saturday following a police interrogation, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office, deputies from Hailey and the BCSO were dispatched to Lions Park at 11:26 a.m. Friday in response to someone in the vicinity “yelling for help.” Police discovered the victim—named on Sunday as 34-year-old Michael A. Bosse—suffering from “an apparent gunshot wound” at the park, the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Michael bosse

Michael Bosse
William R. Butler

William R. Butler
Hailey Police Department

A now-deleted post from the Hailey Police Department on Friday, Sept. 1.
Lions Park closed for police investigation; HPD says 'no cause for alarm'

Police were seen searching a truck in Lions Park on Friday, Sept. 1.

ejones@mtexpress.com