The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Aug. 2 unanimously approved a $3 daily parking lot fee increase—from $12 to $15 per day—effective Oct. 1, 2022.
The rate bump next fiscal year will help offset pavement maintenance costs and bring in additional revenue for equipment upgrades, parking staff salaries and other capital improvement projects.
According to a presentation by airport financial consultant Chris Johnson of C.A. Johnson Consulting, parking fees have remained the same since 2019, when daily rates were raised from $10 to $12 to fund deferred maintenance projects.
Drivers who park at the airport currently pay nothing for the first 30 minutes, $3 for parking 30 to 90 minutes, $4 for 90 minutes to two hours, $6 for two to three hours and $12 for for three hours or more, counted as a day.
The rate change approved last week will keep all fees in place except for the 3-hour to one-day rate.
According to Johnson, 80% of vehicles that go through the parking gate do not pay for parking and stay at the terminal for 30 minutes or less.
That’s based on a multi-month study completed earlier this year, which also showed that about 9% of vehicles parked between 30 minutes and 2 hours, 4% between 3 hours and one day and 7% beyond one day. Only about 2% stayed in the lot six or more days, Johnson noted in a board presentation.
Johnson estimated that parking revenue for fiscal 2022 should come to about $560,000. A $2/day adjustment would put that figure at about $645,000 next fiscal year, he said, while a $3/day increase would bring parking revenue to nearly $688,000—about a $128,000 year-over-year increase.
Airport Director Chris Pomeroy said that the board previously agreed to periodic, incremental parking fee increases every one to two years back in 2019, but rate increases were put on hold due to the pandemic.
Other regional airports in the West are considering or have already approved rate increases due to inflation, he said.
Between 2019 and 2022, for example, Jackson Hole raised its daily rate from $15 to $17, and Bozeman raised its rate from $12 to $15 per day, according to Johnson’s presentation.
Board Vice-Chair Dick Fosbury said he was initially in favor of the $2/day rate increase scenario.
“From my perspective living here and facing the inflation costs that everyone is dealing with, I would like to do the $2 increase this year and look at adding another dollar next year so it’s not as hard a hit,” he said.
Board Member Angenie McCleary said she would be more reluctant to adjust the rate twice down the road.
“I’d lean towards doing the whole $3 at one time. I find sometimes that it’s even more difficult for the public when it when it appears that you just keep raising the fee. That’s frustrating,” she said.
Board members Sam Linnet and John Strauss agreed.
“I would be more inclined to get it over with,” Linnet said.
Fosbury considered those comments and said he would be willing to go up to $3 after all.
“I’ve gone through ski-flation—lift ticket prices increasing by $2 per year for a decade. That was a good lesson,” he said. “I support what the board seems to be unanimous on.”
Board Chair Martha Burke said that higher parking costs might incentivize more residents to seek rides to the airport, which could be a “challenge for those coming from up north.”
“I know I can’t afford to park my car here for long. We all do the drive-a-neighbor thing,” she said. “But I think this is the right move for the future of the airport.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Interesting that Ms Burke didn't even think to mention taking the bus to the airport. No one does because it is so inconvenient. Maybe they could look into that? What I don't get is why the airport, which is subsidized by local residents (1% for Air) seeks to raise revenues from locals rather than tourists, who are indifferent to these kinds of fees. If the airport needs another $128k per year (for what was not really revealed in this article), why not spread that out amongst all travelers. or why not raise the car rental fees (not mentioned in the article) as they take up a massive part of the parking lot. Or the fees charged to the hotels for parking their tourist shuttles in reserved spots? From this article it seems like they are raising parking fees on locals just because they can.
I wonder if rental car companies are also being increased. They take up a lot of space. And how about airline fees?
$3 increase on a $12 base rate is a 25% increase. It's part of the inflation epidemic that we are all experiencing. Is such a large increase really that important to airport operations?
Of course not. This is fuel for an investigative reporter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In