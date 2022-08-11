SUN Airport, parking caption

A parking fee increase this fall should help the airport meet rising passenger demand amid a global rebound in travel, according to Airport Director Chris Pomeroy.

The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Aug. 2 unanimously approved a $3 daily parking lot fee increase—from $12 to $15 per day—effective Oct. 1, 2022.

The rate bump next fiscal year will help offset pavement maintenance costs and bring in additional revenue for equipment upgrades, parking staff salaries and other capital improvement projects.

According to a presentation by airport financial consultant Chris Johnson of C.A. Johnson Consulting, parking fees have remained the same since 2019, when daily rates were raised from $10 to $12 to fund deferred maintenance projects.

