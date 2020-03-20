Friedman Memorial Airport

The Fly Sun Valley Alliance announced on Friday a number of “significant” reductions and cancellations of flights to and from Sun Valley’s Friedman Memorial Airport for the remainder of March.

These include cancellations of United Airlines’ daily flights to San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) and United Airlines’ Saturday flights to Chicago (ORD) for the period of March 21-29.  

Most seasonal nonstop flights at SUN were originally scheduled to operate through March 29.

“The decision [to cancel] was made in conjunction with airlines and community air partners due to Coronavirus COVID-19 concerns, which prompted a deep drop in travel demand and early closure of the Sun Valley ski resort,” Fly Sun Valley said in a statement.

To help accommodate passengers displaced from the cancelled flights, Denver (DEN) flights will continue to operate through March 29.

Delta Air Lines will continue to provide three daily flights to Salt Lake City (SLC) through March 29, the alliance reported, and will maintain its planned two-day flight schedule from March 30 to June 7. Alaska Airlines’ daily service to Seattle will also continue until March 29 and restart on May 21 for the summer season.

The airport is also dealing with a dramatic decrease in inbound flight loads, Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy reported on Thursday.

“In this time of concern, we keep hearing about the perception that a lot of people are coming in, but the reality is that airplane occupancy is really starting to drop off,” he said.

