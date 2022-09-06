The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Tuesday morning to notify Blaine County residents of “unhealthy” air as wildfire smoke from the 24,000-acre Ross Fork Fire continues to stream into the Wood River Valley.
The alert—which comes with a ban on open burning—is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday. The burn ban prohibits bonfires and any backyard burning of trash, slash piles, leaves, agricultural crops and weeds.
At noon Tuesday, the Ketchum’s Air Quality Index (AQI) read 181, or “unhealthy” for all people regardless of any present health condition, at the valley’s official monitoring station at Ketchum’s Ernest Hemingway STEAM School.
Other privately owned PurpleAir laser particle detectors at homes in Ketchum and Sun Valley displayed “hazardous” AQI readings over 300. The sensors are “low cost” and may not be accurate, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
Regardless, an “unhealthy” reading between 151-200 on the 500-point scale means that all members of the public should limit their usual outdoor activities and avoid strenuous exercise.
Smoke should remain aloft in the valley through at least Wednesday, according to the DEQ.
Other wildfires contributing to the haze include the 107,500-acre Moose Fire near Salmon, the 13,600 acre Four Corners Fire near McCall and the 8,800-acre Wildhorse Fire west of Fairfield.
“Expect overnight smoke impacts in most low-lying mountain valleys, especially over central Idaho,” DEQ smoke analyst Sally Hunt stated Tuesday.
According to the EPA, children, older adults, pregnant women and anyone with heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, emphysema or asthma are most likely to experience symptoms from wildfire smoke. Anyone, however, may experience burning eyes, a runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing and headache when air reaches "unhealthy" levels.
To help protect yourself against exposure to fine particulates, the agency recommends using a HEPA air purifier and limiting cooking—especially frying and broiling—and vacuuming. Homeowners should also avoid mowing the lawn and burning candles, keeping windows and doors shut if possible.
At-risk residents may also want to secure several days' worth of nonperishable foods that do not require cooking and wear an N-95 or P-100 respirator mask, according to the agency.
