The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Tuesday morning to notify Blaine County residents of “unhealthy” air as wildfire smoke from the 24,000-acre Ross Fork Fire continues to stream into the Wood River Valley.

The alert—which comes with a ban on open burning—is in effect through 1 p.m. Wednesday. The burn ban prohibits bonfires and any backyard burning of trash, slash piles, leaves, agricultural crops and weeds.

At noon Tuesday, the Ketchum’s Air Quality Index (AQI) read 181, or “unhealthy” for all people regardless of any present health condition, at the valley’s official monitoring station at Ketchum’s Ernest Hemingway STEAM School.

