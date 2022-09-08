Haze, wood river valley

Smoke from the Ross Fork Fire has pushed air in the Wood River Valley to unhealthy levels in the past week.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Tuesday morning to notify Blaine County residents of “unhealthy” air as wildfire smoke from the Ross Fork Fire continues to stream into the Wood River Valley.

The alert—which comes with a ban on open burning—was extended Thursday morning through 1 p.m. Friday. The burn ban prohibits bonfires and any backyard burning of trash, slash piles, leaves, agricultural crops and weeds.

At noon Thursday, the Ketchum’s Air Quality Index (AQI) read 166, or “unhealthy” for all people regardless of any present health condition, at the valley’s official monitoring station at Ketchum’s Ernest Hemingway STEAM School.

