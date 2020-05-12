Idahoans can step outside of self-isolation for a few minutes on Friday morning as the Idaho National Guard in partnership with the Mountain Home Air Force Base Gunfighters perform a flyover over 11 Idaho cities, including Ketchum and Hailey.
Paying homage to Idaho’s frontline workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the Air Force will have two 124 Fighter Wing A-0 Thunderbolt IIs and two F-15Es in the air to honor medical workers, first responders and other essential workers.
The jets will begin taking flight in Boise at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to fly over the Hailey clinic at 10:29, and the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum at 10:31 a.m. on Friday.
