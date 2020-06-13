A pair of small tremors shook the the Sawtooth Valley on Saturday morning as aftershocks from the March 31 earthquake continue to rumble around Stanley.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 2.6 magnitude earthquake about nine miles south of Stanley at 5 a.m. on Saturday, followed by a 2.5 magnitude quake 15 miles north of town at 5:45 a.m.
Those tremors didn't move much, according to reports to USGS. But, they add to the mounting total of seismic activity recorded since a 6.5-magnitude earthquake, Idaho's second largest on record, hit about 20 miles northwest of Stanley more than two months ago. Over the past three weeks, USGS has identified 256 earthquakes in the area.
“This is still a very active series,” said geophysicist Don Blakeman at the USGS National Earthquake Information Center in Golden, Colo., after a small quake on May 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In