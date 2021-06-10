An affordable 16-unit, energy-conscientious apartment building will open June 15 at 402 N. River St. in Hailey with full occupancy.
The units at Silver River Place are being rented by local workers and the building is intended to be an inspiration to other potential developers of affordable housing, according to a press release from the group behind it.
That group comprises investors Kiki Tidwell and Gary and Caroline Poole, local architects Susan Scovell and Rebecca Bundy, and local builder Conrad Brothers Construction.
The building, with rents at “modest market rates,” is an all-electric, energy-efficient building, with solar panels on the roof, extra insulation, electric car charging outlets and battery energy storage.
“All consortium members wanted to provide a modest-rent, market solution to the lack of worker housing, and all contributed in their own spheres to making this building a reality,” the press release states. “Moreover, the consortium wanted to show other investors that there are opportunities right here in our valley to build housing with financial investment returns along with social-goals ‘mission’ returns.”
Property Manager Jon Gilmour of Sawtooth Properties said rents for the building, which include all utilities and high-speed internet, are $687 for a studio, $1,130 for a one-bedroom and $1,750 for a two-bedroom.
Tidwell and the Pooles will also work with investor Leonard McIntosh and his family foundation in a project to develop the four city lots north of Silver River Place in an extension of the existing project, according to the announcement.
The release also notes that Gary Poole and Paul Conrad, owners of painting and construction businesses, were keenly aware of how difficult it has been to attract employees without a lot of housing options that fit worker salaries. The group of renters in the new building includes a mix of occupations.
Scovell has previously donated her architectural time to nonprofits, most recently the Men’s Recovery Center, and she has kept architectural fees to a minimum on this project, the release states. Bundy has contributed her expertise in sustainable and energy-efficient design. Conrad worked alongside the architectural team to design a building that maximized construction efficiencies to keep the rents as low as possible, and job foreman Ben Parker kept the job running smoothly on schedule amidst the challenges of COVID.
Tidwell, a recent candidate for Blaine County commissioner and a longtime local renewable energy activist, said she believes buildings should be built without fossil fuels altogether in a new normal of “electrify everything.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(4) comments
Electric car chargers are you people out of your minds? This isn’t California and your carpenter or painter are driving gas powered trucks! You think their going to drive a Tesla in Idaho ? In hailey where it snows? Lame
Hey Ketchum- look at this!! WHY can’t the City Council do something like this? Congratulations, Hailey!
Excellent observation! They could. But that would require them to meet with people who can actually build housing instead of just listening to people complain about the lack of housing. They put all their eggs in the Bluebird basket rather than the portfolio of housing options that Ketchum needs. Oh, that was unfair. They are also supportive of tent cities and RVs parking where ever they want. I will bet dollars to donuts that the Hailey project is far far less per unit than Bluebird. The Ketchum Council pretty much sits back and waits for a developer (often one from out of town, like GMD or PEG) to pitch them a project. all the while making very deep comments like "we have a housing crisis" and washing their hands of their complicity in creating it.
This is fantastic news! It would have been useful to report on its cost per square foot. These rents are similar (maybe even lower?) than what it proposed for Bluebird, and it looks very nice, is well-sited and well-scaled. It shows that there are locally developed alternatives to out-of-state for-profit developer mega-projects like what GMD has snookered Ketchum into with Bluebird. Congratulations to all parties involved.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In