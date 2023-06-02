Central and southwest Idaho should continue with “normal” fire potential up until July and August, when grasses dry out.

Despite a robust winter season that left snowpack at 120-150% of average this spring, central and southwest Idaho can expect to see elevated wildfire danger in July and August due to a bumper crop of grasses, weeds and other fine fuels, according to a Thursday report from the National Interagency Fire Center.

Central Idaho—which is part of the center’s Great Basin forecast zone—should see relatively low wildfire risk in June due to continued snowmelt, rain showers and flooding, the report states. The threat should peak in July and August as fine fuels cure, or dry out, and the risk will likely drop back to “normal” in September.

“The weather pattern heading through June or even July still looks to allow more low-pressure troughs to periodically move through the Great Basin likely providing periodic chances of wind, cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and showers,” the report states. “With new grass growth curing as fire season begins, windy days will be of particular concern.”

