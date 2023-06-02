Despite a robust winter season that left snowpack at 120-150% of average this spring, central and southwest Idaho can expect to see elevated wildfire danger in July and August due to a bumper crop of grasses, weeds and other fine fuels, according to a Thursday report from the National Interagency Fire Center.
Central Idaho—which is part of the center’s Great Basin forecast zone—should see relatively low wildfire risk in June due to continued snowmelt, rain showers and flooding, the report states. The threat should peak in July and August as fine fuels cure, or dry out, and the risk will likely drop back to “normal” in September.
“The weather pattern heading through June or even July still looks to allow more low-pressure troughs to periodically move through the Great Basin likely providing periodic chances of wind, cooler temperatures, higher humidity, and showers,” the report states. “With new grass growth curing as fire season begins, windy days will be of particular concern.”
Well-saturated soils should also delay the explosion of plant growth known as “green-up,” according to the report.
“Curing is at least two to three weeks behind schedule in most areas. Sagebrush is also out of dormancy; therefore, fuel moisture is naturally increasing, albeit behind schedule,” the report states. “These soil moistures, along with the drought improvements or removal across the Great Basin will continue to lay the groundwork for significant fine fuel growth through the growing season.”
According to a May report from meteorologist Gina McGuire Palma with the Great Basin Coordination Center, sections of northwest Nevada and the Snake River Plain will have “significant new fine fuel growth” coupled with a high carryover of fine fuels from last year, adding to fire risk. Higher-elevation sections of the region, however—including the Big Wood basin—will have more compacted fine fuels related “to the extended period the snow remained on the ground,” she noted.
“As for future forecast weather, normal to cool conditions should continue May into June along with near-normal to pockets of above-normal precipitation with high soil moisture. Afterwards, a shift to warmer and drier conditions is expected later in July and August,” McGuire Palma stated.
Both forecasts followed a report on April 12 by worldwide forecasting service AccuWeather that predicted that 60,000-75,000 wildfires will consume between “6.5 million and 8.25 million acres” of land in the U.S. this summer and fall.
Last year, wildfires torched over 7.5 million acres of land across the country—the 11th-worst season on record.
And, since late April, wildfires fueled by continued dry, windy, warm weather have burned over 2 million acres in Alberta.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, a “large expanse of abnormally dry to severe drought” remains in western and Atlantic Canada, and has contributed to other large wildfires in Saskatchewan, British Columbia and Nova Scotia.
However, El Niño—a weather pattern that causes the Pacific jet stream to shift southward—should settle in this summer, “suggesting a possible return to regular rainfall in western Canada,” the center stated.
“This may reduce the area subject to fire slightly, with areas in northwest Canada getting more rain and sustaining normal levels of fire potential.” ￼
