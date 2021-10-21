AAA-Idaho is asking drivers to help emergency workers at the roadside stay safe by slowing down when they approach a stationary emergency vehicle with flashing lights and, if possible, by moving over one lane to give workers enough space to safely do their job.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the towing industry has an annual fatality rate of 43 deaths per 100,000 workers, making it 15 times deadlier than all other private industries combined.
That’s despite Idaho’s “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to slow down, change lanes or both when passing police vehicles, emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and highway incident response vehicles stopped on the roadway.
AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde stressed that for many first responders and emergency workers, the roadside is their office.
“They’re putting their lives at risk to improve safety for everyone. Drivers can return the favor by being extra careful,” he said. “It’s clear that we need to raise awareness and address some big knowledge gaps surrounding this issue. Our first responders and emergency workers deserve to make it home safe.”
According to AAA research, teen drivers are “significantly less likely to take appropriate action” when approaching stopped vehicles on the highway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In