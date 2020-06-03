More than a thousand protesters throughout the valley took to the Main Streets of Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue on Tuesday evening, dropping to a knee in solidarity with George Floyd, a black man killed while in custody of Minneapolis police last week, and against systemic racism and police brutality in America.
Some 800 people lined Main Street in Hailey, including Hailey City Councilman Juan Martinez, who led a group of young protesters into the middle of the road when the time came to take an eight minute, 46 second knee—a nod to the amount of time Officer Derek Chauvin, a white policeman, kneeled on Floyd's neck. A tense few moments followed, as police weighed their response.
Then, Hailey Police Chief Steve England broke in.
“I'm going to take a knee for one minute, for George Floyd and all the other socially oppressed people in the world,” England said, and went to the ground.
His officers followed, static at the intersection of Main Street and Bullion as cheers swelled around them.
The scene was similar in Ketchum, where for more than 10 minutes Tuesday night Main Street came to a standstill. As hundreds of protesters kneeled in silence in the streets and on the sidewalk, no cars honked and no drivers yelled. A few passersby stopped and took a knee themselves. Then a chant rose up from the crowd, quiet at first, growing gradually louder: “I can’t breathe.”
In the eyes of co-organizer Sarah Sentilles, co-founder of the Alliance of Idaho, the Wood River Valley protests had two purposes. One was to send “a message of solidarity” to other cities around the country and world.
The other: “To make connections between that kind of very visible and fast violence that you can see in the video where George Floyd is killed by police, and the slower forms of racialized violence that are operating in our valley all the time,” Sentilles said. “I don’t think we can pretend that racism isn’t at work here, too.”
In the days leading up to the protest, as Blaine County residents watched protests in seemingly far-off cities through their computer and television screens, Sentilles said she heard from friends and neighbors in the valley who were looking for an outlet to express their support and anger.
“I’m hearing from a lot of white people who are willing to use their privilege at this time and are looking for ways to do that,” Sentilles said Tuesday morning, before the protests.
When the time came, they showed up. An estimated 700 people attended the Ketchum demonstration to show support for Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, kneeling downtown before marching to the Sun Valley Lodge and back.
Yasmine and Nissrine El Asraoui, 18- and 17-year-old sisters visiting the area from San Diego, said they hadn’t been sure what to expect: Would Ketchum hold a protest? And if so, how many people would come? In the worst-case scenario, the sisters said, they were prepared to stand out on Main Street alone with signs in their own protest. They were pleasantly surprised to learn that the mountain town was holding a demonstration, and proud to see the response.
“When people started chanting ‘I can’t breathe,’ I was bawling,” Yasmine said, holding a sign that said: “Privilege is when you think something is not a problem because you aren’t affected personally.”
“You see protests on the news and it feels very powerful,” she continued, “but it’s not until you’re a part of one that you really feel the power and energy and love and strength that unity brings.”
A 14-year-old protester marching alongside the El Asrouis, an incoming freshman at Wood River High School, said she was also pleasantly surprised to see so many people from her hometown come out to march.
“I honestly didn’t think a lot of people would show up,” the 14-year-old said. “We do have a lot of people who stand up for things like this, but we also have a lot of people who don’t care because it doesn’t affect them.”
This time, locals, predominantly white, responded. Sally McCollum of Ketchum, who held a carboard sign with “Black Lives Matter” written across the front, said she had come out after feeling “sickened by the racial injustice in the country and police brutality.”
McCollum said she didn’t anticipate the Ketchum protest having a significant impact on local or state politics in Idaho.
“But,” she said, “I think the fact that our little town, in a very red state, has this many people who care adds to the general level of awareness in the country and how upset people are. It’s more of an issue of showing support in general than a belief that it’s going to make a difference here in Idaho.”
Bridget Kiser, also of Ketchum, hoped the protest would send a message.
“It’s not just the minority groups that this matters to,” Kiser said. “I don’t want them to stand alone anymore. Many white people are sick of it, and [minority groups] need the support.”
In Bellevue, a crowd of roughly 40 people dotted Main Street from Pine to Elm. Many were young, and several were Latinx.
One group of Mexican Americans, two sisters and a brother, ages 23, 20 and 13 who didn’t want to share their names but wanted to share their thoughts, said they came out to support black lives. Though local law enforcement agencies do a fine job, “they could be better,” the 23-year-old said.
“Sometimes it feels like they’re not there for us,” she said. “Let’s make a change.”
Stephanie Castro, another Bellevue resident who was protesting alongside her husband, said she came out on behalf of her children, 4 and 6, whom she doesn’t want to grow up to live in a world of fear and violence.
“We need to protect everybody,” Castro said.
A mother, Amy Nilsen, was protesting alongside her children. She said she wanted them to use the privilege of their white skin to help everybody. Mixed race herself, Nilsen said these protests were against violence and brutality, not against police.
The Bellevue Marshal’s Office was on the street during the demonstration, with both Marshal Ross Scaggs and a deputy taking a knee alongside community members to honor the death of Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and other black Americans who have been killed as a result of racism or police brutality.
Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns was there, too, “to stand in support of our minority community and let them know that I am listening—I hear them,” Burns said, and “to stand in support of minorities nationwide who are not being heard.”
Living in a “sheltered” community like Blaine County, 16-year-old Sage School student Willa Laski said she didn’t really know how to act or how to give support to African Americans. She thought Tuesday’s protest would be a good place to start. Laski said schools should be doing more to educate students early on about the ties between history and the current American landscape. If students had the opportunity to learn more about the systems in place that create institutional racism, she said, they could better connect the dots to recognizing the severity of the present situation.
Marching alongside a friend in his hometown, Sam Wolff of Ketchum said he hoped the protests in the Wood River Valley would help to normalize engagement with racial injustice among non-black Idahoans.
“I think it’s good in states like Idaho, where there’s not a large black population, for people to see other people getting riled up by it,” Wolff said. “It makes [the anger] seem like more of a natural, acceptable, second-nature thing, even if it’s not an issue in your immediate life.”
On Tuesday night, a Facebook post from the Bellevue Marshal’s Office thanked the community members who participated peacefully in the protest.
“We are on your side of this issue and we respect each and every one of our citizens,” the post reads. “We strive to serve our city with the utmost respect and treat each and every person the way we want to be treated.”
Alejandra Buitrago reported from Bellevue. Gretel Kauffman reported from Ketchum. Tony Evans reported from Hailey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(11) comments
a message of surrender by law enforcement, they do act guilty, maybe they don't deserve any respect
Lily White-Stone... You have really toned your Reich Wing racist rants lately. Pam must have slapped your little "thingy" pretty hard and told you to take it down a notch or be band from posting here.
Rioters demand to be worshiped like gods and paid for not working... now! Or... be allowed to take their pound of flesh whenever they choose.
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/06/americans_are_bowing_down_before_the_mob_because_of_the_big_lie.html
This was a case of a sadistic cop with a troubled history who finally killed someone and should go to prison for a very long time. Please, enough with the "white privilege" comments from young students infected with this idea and living in a" red state". Go live in an inner city somewhere for awhile. You will run back here. Did you notice that two of the four cops were minorities ?
Alinsky, Common Core, control the minds of the young. They are being taught to disrespect authority without knowing the consequences. Go ahead and defund the police, turn the PD into scared sheep who won’t due their duty because of fear from legal action. We need law and order and we need a well trained police force, one who will do their duty but acts within the laws and rules of engagement.
If you can talk, you can breathe.
ok boomer. Time for bed.
You’ll be lonely as you freeze for eternity...
Good to know that Floyd was faking it and didn't actually die from asphyxiation like the autopsy indicated.
douchbags ,why arent they at work ?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In