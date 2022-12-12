At least seven cattle are dead following a rollover crash in southern Blaine County on Sunday night.
According to a press release from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, a 30-year-old man from Cut Bank, Montana, was traveling westbound on Highway 26 towards Carey shortly before 8 p.m. on Dec. 11 in a Peterbilt semi-truck pulling a cattle trailer when he left the roadway while making a left turn.
The semi overturned and came to rest on the passenger side near milepost 216, about 9 miles east of Carey, the sheriff’s office stated. Approximately seven of 45 cattle in the trailer were found deceased at the scene of the crash around 7:54 p.m. Sunday, according to the press release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In