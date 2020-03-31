A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:52 p.m. northwest of Stanley on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
A map on the USGS website the quake about 4 miles north of state Highway 21 at the point where it crosses Capehorn Creek and makes a loop around the northern edge of the Sawtooth Mountains.
According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, no damage has been reported from the quake.
A 4.6 magnitude aftershock was reported at 6:27 p.m. farther south, along Swamp Creek about 3 miles southwest of Highway 21.
This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for more.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
The Gods are angry at Blaine County and sending us a message of disgust.
I choose to assume this is an off-the-cuff joke; otherwise, I'm not sure who your Gods might be. Personally, I think the people of this county are pretty darned awesome. My family are 5th/6th generation Idahoans, and I like the transplants as much as the home-grown species. But today certainly has been a memorable end of March with rain, winds, snow, sleet, sun, and earthquake in the middle of this insidious pandemic. Hurry, April.
So true
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In