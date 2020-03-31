A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:52 p.m. northwest of Stanley on Tuesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A map on the USGS website the quake about 4 miles north of state Highway 21 at the point where it crosses Capehorn Creek and makes a loop around the northern edge of the Sawtooth Mountains.

According to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office, no damage has been reported from the quake.

A 4.6 magnitude aftershock was reported at 6:27 p.m. farther south, along Swamp Creek about 3 miles southwest of Highway 21.

This is a developing story. Check back with mtexpress.com for more. 

Email the writer: gmoore@mtexpress.com

