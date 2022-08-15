The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will take a first look at design plans for a new 51-unit, three-story apartment project tonight, Monday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m.
Local developer Trent Grabher of River Lane, LLC, is planning to construct a multifamily building at 403-419 South River Street with 43 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments for a total of 51 residential units.
The project—to be known as “Spruce & River Workforce Housing”—would span the entire block from Silver Street to Spruce Street. It would sit across the street from the 16-unit Silver River affordable housing project and the forthcoming 12-unit River Street Townhomes complex.
The new building would offer 51 onsite parking spaces and 25 on-street parking spaces for a total of 76 total parking spaces, with most spots accessed via the existing alleyway connecting Silver and Spruce streets.
According to a staff memo from the Hailey Community Development Department, it would stand around the same height as Silver River Residences and feature two distinct masses connected via an overhead pedestrian walk.
Preliminary renderings show that one-bedroom units would range from 600 to 630 square feet and two-bedroom units between 880 and 1,030 square feet. An additional 350-square-foot retail space is planned for the corner of Silver and River.
“With this project, the applicant team is hoping to maximize workforce housing, develop a small community-centered commercial space, as well as maximize resident well-being through holistic design and landscaping,” the memo states.
The block of River Street has been a focal point for more affordable housing in the city since 2021.
River Street Townhomes, from Boise-based developer Kevin Cablik, is an all-electric, partially deed-restricted 12-unit townhome complex at 410 N. River Street that broke ground in early April. Next door is Silver River Residences, which was opened by local developers Gary Poole and Kiki Tidwell in June 2021. The building also features energy-conscious and modest rents that opened in June 2021.
The preexisting trailer homes at 403 S. River have been demolished, according to City Administrator Lisa Horowitz.
To attend the public design-review hearing virtually, click here or dial 571-317-3122 and enter access code 506-287-589.
