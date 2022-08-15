The Hailey Planning & Zoning Commission will take a first look at design plans for a new 51-unit, three-story apartment project tonight, Monday, Aug. 15, at 5:30 p.m.

Local developer Trent Grabher of River Lane, LLC, is planning to construct a multifamily building at 403-419 South River Street with 43 one-bedroom apartments and eight two-bedroom apartments for a total of 51 residential units.

The project—to be known as “Spruce & River Workforce Housing”—would span the entire block from Silver Street to Spruce Street. It would sit across the street from the 16-unit Silver River affordable housing project and the forthcoming 12-unit River Street Townhomes complex.

Spruce & River Apartments 2

The project proposes 43 600-to-630 square-foot one bedroom apartments and eight 880-to-1,030 square-foot two bedroom apartments.

