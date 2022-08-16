Dry Creek Fire

The Dry Creek brush fire was discovered just outside Carey on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

 Courtesy BLM Idaho Fire

A 300-acre brush fire is burning in tall grass along Dry Creek in southern Blaine County, the Bureau of Land Management reported Tuesday afternoon.

The Dry Creek Fire was detected around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Holly Farms, about four miles northwest of the Blaine County Fairgrounds, according to mapping by the federal Great Basin Coordination Center.

The fire’s cause is undetermined, the center stated.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments