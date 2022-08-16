A 300-acre brush fire is burning in tall grass along Dry Creek in southern Blaine County, the Bureau of Land Management reported Tuesday afternoon.
The Dry Creek Fire was detected around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Holly Farms, about four miles northwest of the Blaine County Fairgrounds, according to mapping by the federal Great Basin Coordination Center.
The fire’s cause is undetermined, the center stated.
Thirty firefighters from Carey Rural Fire & Rescue and the BLM Twin Falls District office have assumed command of the fire, which continues to exhibit “active” behavior, the BLM said.
Six fire engines, a fire dozer, a water tender truck and “multiple” aircraft were assigned to the blaze Tuesday. Traffic on Dry Creek Road was temporarily stopped Tuesday afternoon to allow the emergency vehicles through, according to Blaine County Emergency Communications.
Farms and homes in the vicinity remain under threat, the BLM stated.
The agency said it expects crews to establish a containment line around the fire perimeter by Wednesday evening and have the fire fully under control by Friday evening.
This is a developing story. For updates, check back with mtexpress.com.
